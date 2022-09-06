For members
RESIDENCY PERMITS
Can you travel in and out of Norway if you lose your residence card?
Many foreigners in Norway have a residence card which must be presented when you enter and exit the country. So, what happens if you misplace it?
Published: 6 September 2022 16:44 CEST
These are the travel rules for when you lose your residence card. Pictured is a Norwegian residence card for those who were granted residence under the withdrawal agreement. Photo provided by the Norwegian Immigration Directorate.
RESIDENCY PERMITS
EXPLAINED: How Americans can move to Norway
Whether you've always dreamed of a life in the mountains or are attracted to the high salaries and work-life balance, many dream of a life in Norway. Here's what you need to know about moving to Norway as an American.
Published: 22 August 2022 15:08 CEST
Updated: 4 September 2022 10:34 CEST
