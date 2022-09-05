Read news from:
Austria
SHARE
COPY LINK
For members

ENERGY

What you need to know about having a fireplace installed in Norway

Have you considered investing in a wood-burning stove or fireplace due to the skyrocketing electricity prices? You're not alone. However, there are a few things you need to know before switching to firewood. 

Published: 5 September 2022 14:14 CEST
Pictured is a wood burning stove.
Here's what you need to know if you are thinking of having a fireplace put in. Pictured is a wood burning stove.Photo by CDC on Unsplash

The ongoing electricity crisis in Norway has made many people buy a wood-burning stove or fireplace. In a recent article, public broadcaster NRK reported that sales of wood-burning stoves and fireplaces are on the rise. 

While switching to wood heating might help you save a few hundred (or thousand) kroner on your electricity bills this winter, there are multiple things that you should consider before you make the purchase.

READ MORE: Could the fireplace be a cheaper heating alternative to high energy prices in Norway?

Before getting straight to work on getting a quote for a new fireplace and ordering enough firewood for the winter, there are a few things you should know about. 

Installing a fireplace/wood-burning stove in Norway

In Norway, people can install a fireplace or wood-burning stove themselves, but they must be able to document that the fireplace/stove has been installed according to the fireplace’s specifications. 

Furthermore, if you want to do it yourself, you should have adequate professional knowledge. 

Alternatively, you can always ask fireplace/stove dealers to recommend an installation option. Typically, you should pay for two workers to install it for four to five hours – including the prep work and transport. However, some dealers say the installation can be completed in as little as two hours. Still, it can also take a whole day, depending on the size of the project and the type of fireplace/stove that is to be installed.

Support schemes

In some Norwegian municipalities, you can get financial support for installing a new clean-burning stove. Old wood-burning stoves emit more airborne dust and particles than car traffic, and several municipalities in Norway have support schemes in place that incentivise people to replace the old wood-burning stoves with new ones. The amount of support depends on the municipality you live in. You can check applicable support schemes at norskvarme.org – or contact your municipality directly. 

If you have already bought a new fireplace/stove, some municipalities provide after-purchase grants, as well as grants for the replacement of several fireplaces/stoves per home.

The size and location

To get what you want from a fireplace or wood-burning stove, you must ensure that its size matches your living space and your heat needs. Usually, in well-insulated homes, people have a heating requirement of approx. 60-70 watts per square meter. 

If the fireplace/stove is too large, you risk constantly needing to keep the fire running at a low intensity, which could end in soot accumulating on the glass of the fireplace/stove and in the chimney. On the other hand, if it’s too small, it could become overloaded, leading to a reduced lifespan. Make sure to consult an expert or dealer on the appropriate size. 

If you’re primarily focusing on heating (and not on ambience), the fireplace or stove should ideally be placed centrally in your home – depending on your floor plan. Some dealers recommend taking a sketch of your home (or photographs) to the dealer before you make the purchase. By doing so, you can get specialised advice on where to place the fireplace/stove.

Some stoves are built to stand close to combustible material, while others require a heat shield. If you do not have a heat shield in place where you want to install the fireplace/stove, you can always set up an external heat shield.

The type of home

If you’re considering buying a fireplace or wood-burning stove, it’s essential to consider the type of home you live in. 

Old and drafty homes with poor insulation need significantly more heat than homes with good insulation and multi-layered window glass. It’s important to choose a product that works well at low heat levels.

If you live in a housing association, you will need to check in with those on the board to see whether you can have a fireplace put in.

The floor

According to Norwegian standards, each square meter can take up to 150 kilograms. The weight of a fireplace/stove must be distributed over the area covered by the fireplace’s/stove’s base area, plus 0.6 meters in each direction. Fireplaces/stoves can often be installed without reinforcing the floor, but you should always run the numbers – just to be on the safe side. 

The chimney

Many problems related to fireplaces/stoves stem from an incorrectly sized or poorly functioning chimney. 

For a fireplace/stove to function optimally, it should be connected to a chimney with an internal diameter larger than the smoke outlet on the fireplace/stove. 

If you have a pipe run that is old or worn, you might need to consider pipe maintenance to prevent chimney fires. Fireplaces/stove dealers can often provide useful advice.

Member comments

Log in here to leave a comment.
Become a Member to leave a comment.
For members

ENERGY

Could the fireplace be a cheaper heating alternative to high energy prices in Norway? 

Sky-high energy prices have left many seriously weighing up whether to heat their homes with firewood this winter. The Local talked to an industry expert to see if using a wood-burning stove or fireplace could help you save cash. 

Published: 5 September 2022 13:23 CEST
Could the fireplace be a cheaper heating alternative to high energy prices in Norway? 

As is the case throughout Europe, electricity prices in Norway are at record levels. August saw the highest monthly energy prices ever recorded in southern Norway

The electricity price level – especially in southern Norway – has prompted a lot of people to look into buying a fireplace or a wood-burning stove in an attempt to mitigate the seemingly ever-growing electricity bills. 

According to public broadcaster NRK, multiple retailers in southern Norway are reporting increased wood-burning stove and fireplace sales.

“If I compare (sales in) July this year and July last year, we probably have an increase in July of around 50 percent,” Helge Jansen, the general manager of the Stavanger Varmesenter store, told the national broadcaster, adding that sales started to spike as early as April.

Could the fireplace help you save cash this winter? 

Øyvind Stranna Larsen, technical expert at Norsk Ved Forum for vedprodusenter – a professional forum for wood producers with around 3,000 members, established in 1991 – told The Local that heating with firewood is likely to be much cheaper than relying on electricity this winter.

“Heating with firewood will be much cheaper if we look at the electricity prices we’re now expecting to occur during the winter, absolutely,” Stranna Larsen said.

He explained that the Norsk Ved organisation bases its pricing expectations on an annual survey among its members – wood producers.

“Our expectations are based on our member survey. Our organisation, Norsk Ved Forum for vedprodusenter, is a forum for wood producers. Every year, we ask our members – among many other things – about their prices during the last heating season, if they plan to increase prices eventually, and by how much. 

“In the 2022 survey, 80 percent of our members answered that they would increase the prices by 15 percent. 20 percent of them said they would not increase the price. So, the average expected price increase was 15 percent. 

“So, if we look at the prices last year and increase them by 15 percent… Let’s take a sack of birch of 1,500 litres; it would cost approximately 1,710 kroner – 1.17 kroner per kWh in usable energy. This price per kWh of usable energy for firewood can directly be compared with the electricity price per kWh,” the technical expert stated.

In August, southern Norway had an average monthly price of 4.34 kroner per kWh throughout the month, while eastern Norway saw an average of 3.44 kroner per kWh. This means the kroner per kWh of using firewood to heat your home is cheaper than energy. However, energy can be used to power the whole home, while firewood can’t.

Furthermore, Stranna Larsen shared a few recommendations for people looking to save money this winter.

The Norsk Ved Forum has a digital map covering the whole country so you can see firewood producers near you. The map also includes the contact details of the firewood producers, allowing you to get in touch for a quote. 

Additionally, Larsen said that people should buy firewood directly from the source rather than from stores. 

“Remember, if you want cheap firewood, we recommend that you buy it directly from those who produce firewood, instead of petrol stations or other places that are not producing it,” he concluded.

Thinking about switching to heating with wood? Make sure to read our tips on getting and setting up a wood-burning stove or fireplace. 

SHOW COMMENTS