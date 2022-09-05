For members
TODAY IN NORWAY
Today in Norway: A roundup of the latest news on Monday
Trustees concerned about how new hospitals will be financed and Norway facing a vegetable shortage if energy support for farmers isn't increased are among the main headlines from Norway on Monday.
Published: 5 September 2022 09:33 CEST
Find out what's going on in Norway on Monday with The Local's short roundup of important news. Pictured is a row of shops. Photo by Eirik Skarstein on Unsplash
Today in Norway: A roundup of the latest news on Friday
Bank ID begins to be phased out, electric car charging stations announce price hikes, and Norway moving back towards cash payments are among the headlines on Friday.
Published: 2 September 2022 08:21 CEST
