TODAY IN NORWAY

Today in Norway: A roundup of the latest news on Monday

Trustees concerned about how new hospitals will be financed and Norway facing a vegetable shortage if energy support for farmers isn't increased are among the main headlines from Norway on Monday.

Published: 5 September 2022 09:33 CEST
Pictured is a row of shops in Bergen.
Find out what's going on in Norway on Monday with The Local's short roundup of important news. Pictured is a row of shops. Photo by Eirik Skarstein on Unsplash

Concerns over funding of new hospitals

The plan for how new hospitals in Oslo will be funded haven’t filled trustees with confidence, public broadcaster NRK reports. 

Trustees at Oslo University Hospital (OUS) told the broadcaster that the current plan to pay for the demolition of Ullevål hospital and its replacements wasn’t realistic. 

“We don’t think it can be done,” Anne Marit Wang Førland, trustee for the Medical Association at OUS, told NRK. 

The Medical Association and ten other organisations have spoken out about the “high risk” plans. 

Two hospitals have been mooted to replace Ullevål Hospital by 2031. The hope is that the new hospitals will be cheaper to run, saving around 1.3 billion kroner in operating costs annually. 

Low energy support cap for farmers could lead to a vegetable shortage 

Vegetable producers have said the current cap for energy support in agriculture needs to be raised, otherwise, the country could face a shortage of vegetables towards the end of winter. 

Current support for farmers is capped at 20,000 kWh per month. This is too little, farmers have told agriculture newspaper Nationen. The current cap is affecting those who store vegetables to supply the market throughout winter. 

“The situation is the same for most people who deal with storage vegetables. We have target prices and cannot take the cost increase out into the market. Without changes to the ceiling on electricity support, I think there will be few storage vegetables to be found in the shops in March and April and beyond,” Asbjørn Stokkeland, a vegetable farmer, told the paper. 

New bingo law to hit the pockets of voluntary groups

A new gambling law means that voluntary groups could lose out on the revenues generated from bingo. 

Norway’s government wants to tighten up the regulations with which the bingo industry operates. A cap on losses is among the measures that the government intends to introduce. This could lead to a drop in bingo revenues.

This will have a knock-on effect for local choirs and bands throughout the country as they benefit from some of the profits from bingo games. 

“Before the pandemic, voluntary teams and associations in the music industry received 274 million kroner in income from bingo. In 2019, each profit recipient received an average of around NOK 85,000. It may sound like small change, but it is incredibly important to the recipients,” Bjarne Dæhli, secretary general of the Norwegian Music Council, told the newspaper Klassekampen

Drink-driving incidents on e-scooters fall following the introduction of fines

Police in Stavanger believe strict new laws for e-scooters which see users riding them while over the blood alcohol limit lose their licence and fined, are working. 

Recently a woman being fined 80,000 kroner and a man being fined 88,000 kroner in Stavanger made headlines, but even then, police say the number of incidents is down. 

“Although we still catch people with blood alcohol levels on these scooters, I would probably say that there are noticeably fewer now. The new rules and media coverage have helped,” Aleksander Naley, from the traffic section at Stavanger police station, told local publication Stavanger Aftenposten

Today in Norway: A roundup of the latest news on Friday

Bank ID begins to be phased out, electric car charging stations announce price hikes, and Norway moving back towards cash payments are among the headlines on Friday.

Published: 2 September 2022 08:21 CEST
Electric car charging providers put up prices 

Several providers in Norway have announced price increases, business and financial news site E24 reports. 

The cost of using a standard charger at Mer will increase by 75 percent for registered customers and 70 percent for drop-ins. Fast chargers have also become 25 percent pricier. 

“It is a formidable increase. This means that fast charging and lightning charging will be comparable to petrol and diesel with a price of around 23 kroner,” Nils Sødal from the Norwegian Automobile Federation (NAF) told E24. 

Circle K has also announced that the cost of charging an electric car will increase. Typically prices increase annually, but providers are more likely to raise prices regularly. 

Eviny has said that it will consider increasing its prices.

DNT is concerned that kids aren’t spending enough time outdoors

The Norwegian Trekking Association (DNT) has said that children spending more time indoors and less time out in nature could present itself as a public health risk. 

“Children are less active, spend more time indoors and more time in front of a screen. I am worried about what it will mean for public health, children’s well-being and coping, and not least knowledge of nature,” Dag Terje Klarp Solvang, general secretary at DNT, said. 

Solvang pointed to a report from the Norwegian Institute for Natural Research, which has pointed out several changes in children’s free time. 

In addition, Solvang is concerned that high inflation will force more children indoors. 

“Perhaps there will be less money for leisure activities, experiences and travel. It will affect the children. We know how important it is for children’s coping and motor development to be active outside, so there is cause for concern if there are now even fewer leisure activities and outdoor play,” Solvang said.

Phasing out of BankID begins 

A gradual phasing out of BankID on mobile has begun, with the digital ID eventually being replaced. 

BankID on mobile is being replaced by a BankID app which it is hoped will be easier, quicker to use and more accessible to more people. 

“It is also important for us to clarify that BankID on mobile does not disappear overnight. The service will be gradually phased out from today, but the vast majority will have access to it for quite some time to come. You can also log in to My BankID on BankID.no to check when your BankID on mobile expires,” Hege Steinsland, communications manager for BankID, told ABC Nyheter

The Norwegian government wants to make it easier to pay with cash

Norway’s government wants to make it easier for people to pay with cash. 

“There is a need to clarify the rules and strengthen the consumer’s right to cash payment. The cash crisis that arose in the run-up to May 17th this year showed that cash payments must also be taken care of for emergency reasons,” Justice Minister Emilie Enger Mehl said in a statement

The government has proposed that consumers should have the right to pay with cash in all serviced fixed business premises that sell goods or services. 

