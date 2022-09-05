Read news from:
Have Norway’s new electric scooter rules had an impact? 

New rules for e-scooter users, such as those caught using the devices over the blood alcohol limit losing their licences, were introduced this summer. However, opinions are mixed on whether the regulations are necessary.

Published: 5 September 2022 10:46 CEST
Pictured are e-scooters left tipped over in the middle of the pavement.
Photo by Ernest Ojeh on Unsplash

In June, a raft of new rules to try and regulate the use of e-scooters in Norway were introduced. The new set of national laws followed Oslo tightening up in 2021. 

Among the headline changes were the introduction of a blood alcohol limit, age limits and a requirement for both rental firms and e-scooter owners to have liability insurance. Owners of electric scooters have until next year to insure the devices. 

Enforcement of the rules has made national headlines in Norway. Recently, a woman was fined 80,000 kroner, and a man was fined 88,800 kroner, in separate incidents, for being caught over the blood alcohol limit of 0.2 while using the devices. 

Police in Stavanger, west Norway, has said the new rules, particularly the drink driving limit, have had a noticeable effect. 

“Although we still catch people with blood alcohol levels on these scooters, I would probably say that there are noticeably fewer now. The new rules and media coverage have helped,” Aleksander Naley, from the traffic section at Stavanger police station, told local publication Stavanger Aftenposten

However, not everyone is on board with the new rules. Law Professor at the University of Bergen, Hans F. Marthinussen, has said the new, tighter restrictions are excessive. 

“It is meaningless. It is hair-raisingly strict. There is no reasonable match between what they (offenders) have done and the punishment they receive. It’s like cutting off people’s hands because they steal. The Ministry of Transport must come in and clean it up,” the professor told NRK at the end of August. 

The professor’s comments came after the two that were fined for using the e-scooters while over the limit also lost their driving licences. 

State secretary at the Ministry of Transport, Mette Gundersen, told Stavanger Aftenblad that the new rules were necessary due to the high number of injuries involving those who have ridden the scooters while intoxicated. 

She added that as case law surrounding drink-driving cases involving scooters develops, courts would better balance the severity of the punishment with the risk of being over the blood alcohol limit on the devices posed. 

MONEY

Several electric car charging providers in Norway announce price rises

The cost of charging an electric car at a service station in Norway is set to increase considerably, with several providers announcing price hikes to offset rising costs.

Published: 2 September 2022 10:40 CEST
Published: 2 September 2022 10:40 CEST

Electric car owners in Norway may be in for a shock the next time they pull into a charging station as several providers in Norway have increased their prices to cover rising costs, business and financial site E24 reports.

Mer has announced price rises of up to 75 percent, effective immediately. Charging with a regular charger will increase in price by around 75 percent for registered customers. Meanwhile, the cost of using a lighting charger will increase by up to 25 percent.

“It is a formidable increase. This means that rapid charging and lightning charging are equivalent to refuelling a car with petrol and diesel at a price of around 23 kroner,” Nils Sødal, senior communications director at the Norwegian Automobile Federation (NAF).

Charging stations are putting their prices up due to sky-high energy prices in Norway.

Circle K confirmed to E24 that it had also put up its prices to try and cover costs.

Eviny has said that it hasn’t made a final decision but that it could raise prices soon. The charging provider told E24 that it was making a loss when people charged with them due to current energy prices.

Those who make longer trips and need to stop at charging spots at service stations regularly will be most impacted by the price rises, while those who primarily charge their car at home or work will not notice a difference.

Earlier this week, NAF said that the state was currently covering around 75 percent of the cost of charging an EV at home via its subsidy scheme to help households cope with high energy prices.

For example, it currently costs around 164 kroner to charge a Volkswagen ID.4 fully. Without the subsidy scheme, this would cost about 623 kroner at current energy prices.

NAF, therefore, advises that people try and charge at home or use a municipal charging spot rather than a charging stand operated by a private provider.

“There is a good number who do not have the opportunity to charge at home, especially in the larger cities. Then you should be aware that you can charge the municipal stations, called street chargers. They are a very affordable alternative,” Sødal said.

