Electric car charging providers put up prices

Several providers in Norway have announced price increases, business and financial news site E24 reports.

The cost of using a standard charger at Mer will increase by 75 percent for registered customers and 70 percent for drop-ins. Fast chargers have also become 25 percent pricier.

“It is a formidable increase. This means that fast charging and lightning charging will be comparable to petrol and diesel with a price of around 23 kroner,” Nils Sødal from the Norwegian Automobile Federation (NAF) told E24.

Circle K has also announced that the cost of charging an electric car will increase. Typically prices increase annually, but providers are more likely to raise prices regularly.

Eviny has said that it will consider increasing its prices.

DNT is concerned that kids aren’t spending enough time outdoors

The Norwegian Trekking Association (DNT) has said that children spending more time indoors and less time out in nature could present itself as a public health risk.

“Children are less active, spend more time indoors and more time in front of a screen. I am worried about what it will mean for public health, children’s well-being and coping, and not least knowledge of nature,” Dag Terje Klarp Solvang, general secretary at DNT, said.

Solvang pointed to a report from the Norwegian Institute for Natural Research, which has pointed out several changes in children’s free time.

In addition, Solvang is concerned that high inflation will force more children indoors.

“Perhaps there will be less money for leisure activities, experiences and travel. It will affect the children. We know how important it is for children’s coping and motor development to be active outside, so there is cause for concern if there are now even fewer leisure activities and outdoor play,” Solvang said.

Phasing out of BankID begins

A gradual phasing out of BankID on mobile has begun, with the digital ID eventually being replaced.

BankID on mobile is being replaced by a BankID app which it is hoped will be easier, quicker to use and more accessible to more people.

“It is also important for us to clarify that BankID on mobile does not disappear overnight. The service will be gradually phased out from today, but the vast majority will have access to it for quite some time to come. You can also log in to My BankID on BankID.no to check when your BankID on mobile expires,” Hege Steinsland, communications manager for BankID, told ABC Nyheter.

The Norwegian government wants to make it easier to pay with cash

Norway’s government wants to make it easier for people to pay with cash.

“There is a need to clarify the rules and strengthen the consumer’s right to cash payment. The cash crisis that arose in the run-up to May 17th this year showed that cash payments must also be taken care of for emergency reasons,” Justice Minister Emilie Enger Mehl said in a statement.

The government has proposed that consumers should have the right to pay with cash in all serviced fixed business premises that sell goods or services.