Read news from:
Austria
SHARE
COPY LINK

MONEY

Several electric car charging providers in Norway announce price rises

The cost of charging an electric car at a service station in Norway is set to increase considerably, with several providers announcing price hikes to offset rising costs.

Published: 2 September 2022 10:40 CEST
Pictured is an electric car being charged.
A number of charging providers have announced that prices are going up. Pictured is an electric car being charged. Photo by Ernest Ojeh on Unsplash

Electric car owners in Norway may be in for a shock the next time they pull into a charging station as several providers in Norway have increased their prices to cover rising costs, business and financial site E24 reports.

Mer has announced price rises of up to 75 percent, effective immediately. Charging with a regular charger will increase in price by around 75 percent for registered customers. Meanwhile, the cost of using a lighting charger will increase by up to 25 percent.

“It is a formidable increase. This means that rapid charging and lightning charging are equivalent to refuelling a car with petrol and diesel at a price of around 23 kroner,” Nils Sødal, senior communications director at the Norwegian Automobile Federation (NAF).

Charging stations are putting their prices up due to sky-high energy prices in Norway.

Circle K confirmed to E24 that it had also put up its prices to try and cover costs.

Eviny has said that it hasn’t made a final decision but that it could raise prices soon. The charging provider told E24 that it was making a loss when people charged with them due to current energy prices.

Those who make longer trips and need to stop at charging spots at service stations regularly will be most impacted by the price rises, while those who primarily charge their car at home or work will not notice a difference.

Earlier this week, NAF said that the state was currently covering around 75 percent of the cost of charging an EV at home via its subsidy scheme to help households cope with high energy prices.

For example, it currently costs around 164 kroner to charge a Volkswagen ID.4 fully. Without the subsidy scheme, this would cost about 623 kroner at current energy prices.

NAF, therefore, advises that people try and charge at home or use a municipal charging spot rather than a charging stand operated by a private provider.

“There is a good number who do not have the opportunity to charge at home, especially in the larger cities. Then you should be aware that you can charge the municipal stations, called street chargers. They are a very affordable alternative,” Sødal said.

Member comments

Log in here to leave a comment.
Become a Member to leave a comment.

MONEY

Could cash payments be about to make a comeback in Norway? 

Despite the overwhelming majority of people in Norway preferring to use card or payment service Vipps, the Norwegian government wants to make it easier to pay with cash. 

Published: 2 September 2022 09:34 CEST
Could cash payments be about to make a comeback in Norway? 

Cash has long been dethroned as the number one payment method in Norway, but could it be on its way to becoming king once again? 

Norway’s government has submitted a proposal for consultation that will try and solidify customers’ rights to pay with cash in Norway. 

“There is a need to clarify the rules and strengthen the consumer’s right to cash payment. The cash crisis that arose in the run-up to May 17th (when card terminals across the country went down for hours) this year showed that cash payments must also be taken care of for emergency reasons,” Justice Minister Emilie Enger Mehl said in a government announcement

On Thursday, the government submitted a proposal outlining that customers in Norway will have the right to pay with cash in all fixed business premises where traders sell goods and services to the public. 

In short, this proposal means that all shops, restaurants and service providers in Norway, excluding pop-up shops, food trucks and the like, will need to accept cash payment. 

READ ALSO: How do food prices in Norway compare to the rest of Europe?

The Financial Agreements Act (1999) doesn’t explicitly state where cash can and can’t be used to pay for things, the government has said. 

An increasing trend for stores in Norway is to refuse to accept cash, with the government hoping to reverse that. 

“The expectation of being able to pay with cash is strongest when a product or service is sold in a physical sales premises. Such an option should be available to everyone, including those who cannot or do not want to use other solutions. Nevertheless, it is becoming increasingly common that shops do not accept cash. The government wants to do something about that,” Mehl said. 

Consultation on the bill will end in December, meaning the proposal will probably not enter law until some point next year. 

SHOW COMMENTS