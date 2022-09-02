Several electric car charging providers in Norway announce price rises

Electric car owners in Norway may be in for a shock the next time they pull into a charging station as several providers in Norway have increased their prices to cover rising costs, business and financial site E24 reports.

Mer has announced price rises of up to 75 percent, effective immediately. Charging with a regular charger will increase in price by around 75 percent for registered customers. Meanwhile, the cost of using a lighting charger will increase by up to 25 percent.

“It is a formidable increase. This means that rapid charging and lightning charging are equivalent to refuelling a car with petrol and diesel at a price of around 23 kroner,” Nils Sødal, senior communications director at the Norwegian Automobile Federation (NAF).

Charging stations are putting their prices up due to sky-high energy prices in Norway.

Circle K confirmed to E24 that it had also put up its prices to try and cover costs.

Eviny has said that it hasn’t made a final decision but that it could raise prices soon. The charging provider told E24 that it was making a loss when people charged with them due to current energy prices.

Those who make longer trips and need to stop at charging spots at service stations regularly will be most impacted by the price rises, while those who primarily charge their car at home or work will not notice a difference.

Earlier this week, NAF said that the state was currently covering around 75 percent of the cost of charging an EV at home via its subsidy scheme to help households cope with high energy prices.

For example, it currently costs around 164 kroner to charge a Volkswagen ID.4 fully. Without the subsidy scheme, this would cost about 623 kroner at current energy prices.

NAF, therefore, advises that people try and charge at home or use a municipal charging spot rather than a charging stand operated by a private provider.

“There is a good number who do not have the opportunity to charge at home, especially in the larger cities. Then you should be aware that you can charge the municipal stations, called street chargers. They are a very affordable alternative,” Sødal said.