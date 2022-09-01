For members
WORKING IN NORWAY
Working in Norway: How to resolve disputes with your employer
Working in Norway comes with many perks, but it may not always be smooth sailing between you and your employer. Here's how you can resolve issues at work.
Published: 1 September 2022 17:01 CEST
These are the ways you can try and resolve a dispute in Norway. Pictured is an office. Photo by Mario Gogh on Unsplash
For members
WORKING IN NORWAY
What you need to know about summer and seasonal jobs in Norway
Norway's economy is doing well, unemployment is at record-low levels, and figures show the demand for seasonal workers is high. Here's what you need to know about summer and seasonal jobs.
Published: 3 August 2022 13:27 CEST
Url copied to clipboard!
Member comments