Today in Norway: A roundup of the latest news on Thursday
Rental prices on the up, GP shortages much more extensive than previous figures suggested, and toll roads in Oslo becoming more expensive are among the main headlines from Norway on Thursday.
Published: 1 September 2022 09:13 CEST
Find out what's going on in Norway on Thursday with The Local's short roundup of important news. Pictured are homes in Bergen. Photo by Lena Borge on Unsplash
