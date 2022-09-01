Today in Norway: A roundup of the latest news on Thursday

GP shortage in Norway is larger than government figures suggest

As many as 235,000 in Norway lack a GP, a number far higher than previous government estimates, according to a report from broadcaster TV2.

Previous figures from the government had the number of those without a doctor at around 175,000.

“The GP crisis is now completely out of control. Today, every 24th citizen in Norway lacks a GP,” Nils Kristian Klev, head of the Association for General Practitioners, told TV2.

The figures reported by TV2 come from a survey carried out by the GP association that more than 75 percent of general practitioners in the country responded to.

“The GP crisis is very real, and therefore the government has promised that we will come up with powerful measures in the 2023 budget,” Minister of Health Ingvild Kjerkol told TV2.

The cost of renting in Norway continues to rise

In Oslo, the average rent was the highest ever recorded at 12,041 kroner a month in July, and it is currently a challenging market for every demographic, according to a report from public broadcaster NRK.

“It is challenging for all groups who want to rent a home in today’s market,” Jardar Sørvoll, head of the Centre for Housing and Welfare Research, told NRK.

“There is a shortage of rental housing and higher prices than it has been before, in many places in the country,” he said.

Professor Erling Røed Larsen from the Housing Lab told NRK that the solution was to build more housing.

“Many people in Norway want to live in the Oslo area. The number of people who want it is much greater than the number of homes available. In recent years, far too little has been built,” he said.

Tolls in Oslo increase

For those who live outside the city but use a car to commute into Oslo, the cost of toll roads will be around 300 kroner a month more expensive, public broadcaster NRK reports.

The price jump is the first of two rises announced this summer. The second one will arrive in 2024.

The new prices, before discounts, are 28 kroner for petrol and hybrid cars- rising to 34 kroner during rush hour. For diesel cars, it’s 32 kroner during off-peak hours and 37 kroner during rush hour. Electric cars pay 14 kroner and 17 kroner, depending on whether it is rush hour or not.

Scooters have become more expensive to rent

E-scooter companies Tier and Voi have said the cost of using an e-scooter will increase by around 20 percent due to a new rule that requires firms to have liability insurance coverage for all their devices.

