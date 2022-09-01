E-scooter rental companies in Norway announce price hikes

Electric scooter rental companies Tier and Voi have announced that the cost of borrowing a device will increase due to a new insurance law.

From September 1st, rental companies must have compulsory statutory liability coverage on their e-scooter networks.

The requirement was brought in by the government as part of a broader set of legislation to regulate the use of e-scooters more thoroughly.

“It is to protect both those who borrow the scooters and those who rent electric scooters, but not least people who can get into accidents or accidents through no fault of their own”, Secretary of State in the Ministry of Transport, Mette Gundersen, told NRK.

Earlier this year, several new rules were introduced, including an introduction of a drink driving limit for when using an e-scooter which can see users lose their licences when caught.

Tier has said that rental prices would increase by 20 percent, while Ryde hasn’t announced how much the cost of using a scooter would increase by.

Before the introduction of the rule, rental firms complained that few insurance firms were willing to offer them coverage at a competitive price.

One rental firm that has announced that prices won’t increase is Bolt, which has said that the cost of renting a scooter wouldn’t increase as it has already had an insurance policy in place since 2021.

From next year, private owners of e-scooters will also be required to have an insurance policy on their devices.