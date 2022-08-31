Read news from:
Energy prices in Norway could double this winter 

Energy prices in Norway could rise as high as 20 kroner per kWh this winter, according to expert estimates. 

Published: 31 August 2022 12:15 CEST
Pictured are powerlines in Norway.
The cost of energy in Norway could double during the winter, according to expert estimates. Photo by Fré Sonneveld on Unsplash

August 2022 has surpassed all previous monthly price records for electricity in Norway, according to energy news outlet Europower

Southern Norway got an average monthly price of 434 øre per kWh throughout the month, while eastern Norway saw an average of 344 øre per kWh. 

Europower reports that while higher peak prices have been reported, the continued high prices were unprecedented and shattered all previous monthly records. 

However, energy prices will likely continue to skyrocket this winter, public broadcaster NRK reports. 

NRK reports that prices could potentially double from record levels, with costs of up 20 kroner per kWh not out of the question. 

Estimates for sky-high prices this winter were provided by energy analyst Tor Reirer Lilleholt. 

“Yes (prices could rise to 20 kroner per kWh), but this is a rather extreme scenario. But I have stopped believing there is a ceiling on the electricity price. A month ago, 5-6 kroner were quite hefty prices, and ten kroner was somehow unthinkable. But now this ceiling has been moved quite high,” Tor Reier Lilleholt, an analyst with Volue Insight, told NRK when asked about the possibility of prices reaching 20 kroner this winter.

A mixture of the war in Ukraine, low reservoir filling levels and power cables that export and import energy to and from the continent have all contributed to sky-high energy prices. 

Norway relies on hydro-power to meet its energy needs. However, reservoir filling levels in parts of Norway have been at the lowest for more than 20 years. 

Lilleholt said that without the war in Ukraine, the price of energy would be around 50 øre per kWh. 

In an earlier analysis of energy prices, Lilleholt said that foreign export cables made up around 25 percent of the current price. 

How much do foreign power export cables affect energy prices in Norway? 

Power cables that export energy from Norway to the UK and Germany have proved controversial recently. But what effect do they have on energy prices? 

Published: 30 August 2022 11:36 CEST
How much do foreign power export cables affect energy prices in Norway? 

Electricity prices in southern Norway would be around 25 percent lower than they currently are if two cables that connect the Norwegian energy market to Germany and the UK didn’t exist, an analysis from Volue Insight and reported by the newspaper Dagens Næringsliv (DN) has revealed.

Foreign export cables have been controversial in recent months as the energy price in Norway has soared. Southern Norway, where prices are typically highest, is connected to the European energy market through power transportation cables. 

Many have called for exports to the continent to be curbed or cut off completely to try and shield Norway from electricity prices. 

Lawyer Olav Sylte manages the large Facebook group Vi som krever billigere strøm (we who demand cheaper electricity) and believes cutting the power cables could help ease soaring prices in Norway. 

“In my opinion, ending the foreign cables to England and Germany could be part of the solution here. The government should never have done that, and it’s time to stop it. If not, we will have big problems in the winter,” he said to The Local previously

The analysis from Volue Insight highlighted that the war in Ukraine and low reservoir filling levels meant that the influence of power export cables on energy prices was higher than a previous Statnett estimate from earlier this year, which estimated the presence of the wires affected the price by around ten percent

“The war in Ukraine, combined with the low water reservoirs, means that the two cables have a much greater influence on the prices,” the head of analysis at Volue Insight, Tor Reier Lilleholt, told DN.

“Then we see that without the two newest cables, the prices would have been 25 per cent lower in southern Norway,” he added. 

Statnett has said that its previous estimate was retrospective and looked at 2021. The state-owned firm added that Norway likely would still be experiencing record prices without the cables. 

“The main conclusion (from Statnett’s earlier estimation on the effect of power cables) is that we had record prices even without the two new cables. That is probably still the case, and the situation around the European gas supply has only become more uncertain,” Henrik Glette, communications director for Statnett, told DN. 

Glette added that the effect of foreign cables on energy prices in southern Norway was likely bigger in 2022 than in 2021. 

Lilleholt told DN that without the war in Ukraine, the price of electricity in Norway would be around 50 øre

On Tuesday, the price of electricity in southeast, southwest, and west Norway was 6.43 kroner per kWh, according to figures from the European energy exchange Nord Pool

