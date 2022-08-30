For members
NORWEGIAN HABITS
Why Norwegians use week numbers instead of dates
Having to regularly check which date is meant when a Norwegian gives you a week number can be frustrating, but there’s a method in the numerical merry-go-round.
Published: 30 August 2022 16:02 CEST
This is why Norwegians use numbered weeks. Pictured is a calendar. Photo by Eric Rothermel on Unsplash
For members
READER QUESTIONS
READER QUESTION: Why do Norwegians rate things out of six?
If you see a film, restaurant or album given a six in Norway, it's been met with the highest possible accolades rather than middling reviews. So, where does this unique ranking system come from?
Published: 26 August 2022 13:21 CEST
Url copied to clipboard!
Member comments