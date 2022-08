Electric prices would be 25 percent lower without cables

The war in Ukraine has a far greater impact on electricity prices in Norway than controversial foreign power cables, a new analysis from Volue Insight and reported by the newspaper Dagens Næringsliv (DN) has revealed.

Prices in southern Norway would be around 25 percent lower than they currently are if the two newest cables, connected to Germany and the UK, didn’t exist.

“Then we see that without the two newest cables, the prices would have been 25 per cent lower in southern Norway,” the head of analysis at Volue Insight Tor Reier Lilleholt told DN.

He added that the cables’ effect on energy prices had been amplified by low reservoir filling levels.

“If we had normally had water in the reservoirs, the effect of the cables would have been far less. But when we have magazines as low as now, the high prices will also last longer,” Lilleholt said.

Wine monopoly to raise prices

Later this week, the price of many goods at Norway’s wine monopoly will increase, Norwegian newswire NTB reports.

Wholesalers who sell goods to the state-owned wine monopoly, which regulates the sale of any alcohol above 4.75 percent in Norway, will adjust their prices on Thursday.

“It is the wholesalers who set the prices. Some prices go up, while others go down. There will be a new selling price for 7,924 out of a total of 29,018 products, so the majority of the products will keep the same price,” Hege-Lill Hagen Asp, senior adviser at the wine monopoly, told NTB.

The cost of 350-millilitre bottles of Baileys and Aperol would rise. At the same time, some wines are seeing significant price increases.

However, prices at the wine monopoly overall will increase by 0.75 percent since the last adjustment in May. The rise is well below inflation in Norway which is 6.8 percent.

The state is covering around 75 percent of electric car charging costs

The electricity subsidy scheme in Norway means the government is absorbing around three-quarters of the cost of charging an electric cost, NTB reports.

“Without power support, charging the electric car would have become a beast,” Nils Sødal from the Norwegian Automobile Federation (NAF) said.

NAF added that without the support, the cost of charging at home would have considerably slowed the shift towards electric cars. There are more than 500,000 electric car owners in Norway.

New driving licences on the way in Norway

Everyone who orders a new driving licence in Norway from September 1st will receive a new design, and laminated paper licences will be scrapped.

The new design is said to provide increased security against forgery and is easier to check, the Norwegian Public Roads Administration has said.

Laminated paper licences will need to be replaced by January 1st 2023.