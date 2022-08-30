Norway to introduce new driving licence design from September

A new driver’s licence design in Norway is being introduced to make the cards easier to check and harder for fraudsters to produce forgeries, the Norwegian Public Roads Administration has announced.

Those with the current design will not need to return their driver’s licence or have it replaced. However, pink plastic laminated paper licences will be phased out. Paper licence users will have until January 1st 2023 to order a replacement licence.

Among the new security features are a security pattern, unique serial number and QR code. The text on the card will also change colours depending on the angle it is looked at.

“The new driver’s license design provides increased security against forgery and is easier to check,” John Erik Kristiansen from the Norwegian Public Roads Administration said in a press release.

“The driving license has a new design with the national emblem placed in the top left corner and is printed with an optically variable ink that changes from green to blue when the card is viewed from different angles. On the front of the driving licence, there will be two identical photos, one small and one larger version of the holder. This should contribute to easier control of the card’s authenticity,” Kristiansen added.

New licenses will be made out of the same polycarbonate materials and have the same dimensions as the current design.