TRANSPORT

Why the price of e-scooter rentals in Norway will increase

The cost of renting an electric scooter in Norway will likely increase in the near future due to a new insurance rule for firms that rent out the devices.

Published: 29 August 2022 11:14 CEST
Pictured are e-scooters parked.
New insurance rules are likely to make the cost of renting an e-scooter more expensive. Pictured are e-scooters parked up. Photo by Jonas Jacobsson on Unsplash

From September 1st, rental companies will need compulsory statutory liability coverage on their e-scooter networks.

The requirement is being brought in as part of a set of legislation aimed at regulating the use of e-scooters in Norway more thoroughly.

Insurance requirements are part of the same set of regulations brought in earlier this year, which included a drink-driving limit for e-scooters.
Norwegian newspaper VG reports that this new insurance requirement will likely make renting e-scooters more expensive.

READ ALSO: Two Norwegians fined for using e-scooters drunk

E-scooter companies are finding it hard to find an insurance firm willing to offer them a policy. Those that are willing to offer rental companies a policy are apparently only offering coverage at very costly rates.

Several firms have said that offering policies to scooter rental companies represented too big a risk.

“We consider the risk too high by offering such insurance. It is a purely business assessment. We do not want to enter this market,” Bjarne Aani Rysstad, communications manager at insurance company Gjensidige, told VG.

Rental operators have said that the lack of competition in the market means that securing a competitive insurance policy would be incredibly difficult.

Ryde, a rental firm operating in Norway, told VG that it had yet to seal a deal, but when it does, the cost of renting an e-scooter would likely increase.

“We haven’t landed the deal yet. The price we have received will amount to between 15 and 20 percent of turnover. It goes without saying that this will affect the rental price,” Tobias Balchen, general manager of Ryde, told the newspaper.

Voi didn’t tell VG whether costs would go up but said that companies should’ve been given until the new year to get insurance policies in place.

Tier told VG that prices would increase over the next 12 months once it signed the dotted line on an insurance agreement.

Another operator, Bolt, said that prices wouldn’t be affected as it has had an insurance policy in place since 2021.

Next year, private owners of e-scooters will also be required to have an insurance policy on their devices.

‘Need more bike lanes’: What it’s like to cycle in Norway

Cycling is an environmentally friendly way to get around and keep fit. But, what's it like to get in the saddle in Norway? Here's what The Local's readers had to say. 

Published: 9 August 2022 12:31 CEST
Updated: 14 August 2022 06:56 CEST
'Need more bike lanes': What it's like to cycle in Norway

When many think of a Scandinavian city, they can’t help but think of a clean, modern environment where everyone gets around on bikes in all weather. 

This reputation is primarily due to Norway’s neighbour, Denmark. So what’s it like getting around on Norwegian roads on a bike? Is it a complete nightmare, or can it go toe-to-toe with the cyclist’s haven of Copenhagen? 

According to The Local’s readers, it stacks up pretty well. In a recent survey, we ran, 75 percent of those who responded said that Norway was a safe country to cycle in. 

Our results contrast with a recent survey reported in the newspaper Aftenposten, where less than a third said they thought that Oslo was a safe city to cycle. 

In addition to thinking it was safe, our readers also said that they believed Norway was a good country for cyclists in general, with more than three-quarters of those who got in touch saying they thought it was a great country to bike in. 

“I cycle to work every day across Oslo and go out for longer tours at the weekend. Drivers are usually pretty considerate. The only real issue I’ve noticed is that people really don’t use their indicators much here. Compared to cycling in London though it’s wonderful here, the cycle lane infrastructure is fantastic,” Simon, who has lived in Oslo for five years, said. 

Another Oslo resident said that the capital was good but still didn’t quite match up to Denmark yet.

“Oslo, where I live now, is becoming a lot better. I have lived in the UK, which was similar, France where I did not bike, and Denmark, which was great,” Anne Kristine, who has lived in Oslo for 12 years, but hails from Trondheim, said.

Pat, who lives in West Yorkshire but spent a month in Norway on a cycling holiday, praised Norway’s drivers. 

“The Norwegian drivers are incredibly polite and respectful of cyclists,” Pat said.

READ ALSO: What do foreigners think of the Norwegian healthcare system?

However, not everyone was impressed with the drivers. 

“Frequent overtaking on blind bends on country roads (is an issue),” Anthony, who lives in Rogaland, wrote. 

Similarly, in a recent survey of cyclists in Norway by Trygg Trafikk and Tryg Forsikring, one of the most common issues reported was drivers not paying enough attention. 

The biggest complaint about cycling in Norway among The Local’s readers was the lack of cycle paths. 

“There are not enough bikeway paths in Norway. It can become dangerous for the cyclists, especially with fast drivers going over the speed limit and also large lastebiler (freight trucks),” Joanie, who lives in Buskerud, but is originally from California, said. 

One reader from Berlin also had an issue with the lack of dedicated cycle lanes in Norway. 

“Not enough dedicated cycling lanes. Especially dangerous on roads shared with a tram,” the reader, who didn’t leave their name, said when asked about their experience of cycling in Norway. 

