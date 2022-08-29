Read news from:
What changes in Norway in September 2022?

The prospect of more support to deal with sky-high energy prices, interest rates going up, and a key change to electric scooters are among the changes in Norway you need to know in September. 

Published: 29 August 2022 15:40 CEST
Pictured is a cairn in Norway.
Here are the key changes happening in Norway in September. Pictured is a cairn in Norway. Photo by Simon Wiedensohler on Unsplash

New energy support for businesses and consumers is expected in September

On September 19th, Norway’s parliament will meet to discuss sky-high energy prices. Parliament is being reconvened early for the talks. 

Head of the NHO, Ole Erik Almlid, said that the government had drawn up rough plans for several potential measures to tackle high prices and ease pressure on businesses and households. 

“What I can say is that there are several solutions on the table, and it is also possible to see combinations of the various solutions,” he told reporters after NHO met with LO and Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre earlier in August. 

The government have been under pressure to improve the current scheme offered to households in light of record prices. However, the PM and Finance Minister have ruled out the possibility of a maximum energy price. 

Currently, the government covers 80 percent of energy bills when the price is above 70 kWh. However, there isn’t a similar scheme for business. 

The portion of energy bills the government covers is to increase

From September, the government will cover up to 90 percent of energy bills when the price rises above 70 kWh. 

Norway’s government will increase the portion of the bill it covers ahead of the previous schedule. However, it isn’t clear how this increase could be affected by changes or any additional support the government could offer households when parliament urgently reconvenes in September. 

Interest rates to increase again

It’s more bad news for consumers’ wallets in Norway in September. Norway’s central bank, Norges Bank, has signalled that it will be hiking the key interest rate in September. 

Norges Bank’s next rate hike will come after a double rate increase in August and an earlier one in June. 

A key rate hike will inevitably lead to mortgage interest increases. 

If you were to have a mortgage or loan of 4 million kroner at an interest rate of 2.5 percent over 25 years and your bank has issued a notice that it will raise interest rates by 0.5 percentage points, then your monthly repayments will increase by 996 kroner. 

Oslo-Aberdeen route launches

Airline Loganair will launch a flight which connects the Norwegian capital of Oslo with the Scottish city of Aberdeen in September. 

Scottish airline Loganair will begin flying passengers between Oslo and Aberdeen six times a week from September 5th.

Tickets for flights are already on sale, and the airline will typically fly direct from Oslo to Aberdeen every day apart from Saturday. 

Flights take around one hour and 40 minutes, and prices begin from 1,055 kroner for a single, which includes 15kg of luggage and refreshments as standard. Fares also included the airline’s GreenSkies levy, which fully offsets the carbon emissions from every flight through an accredited environmental programme.

It may become more expensive to rent electric scooters

From September 1st, rental companies will need compulsory statutory liability coverage on their e-scooter networks.

The requirement is being brought in as part of a set of legislation aimed at regulating the use of e-scooters in Norway more thoroughly.

Norwegian newspaper VG reports that this new insurance requirement will likely make renting e-scooters more expensive.

Rental operators have said that the lack of competition in the market means that securing a competitive insurance policy would be incredibly difficult.

Ryde, a rental firm operating in Norway, told VG that it had yet to seal a deal, but when it does, the cost of renting an e-scooter would likely increase.

Tier told VG that prices would increase over the next 12 months once it signed the dotted line on an insurance agreement.

Oslo Pride to go ahead

The Pride parade in Oslo was previously put on hold indefinitely following shootings near a gay pub and other locations the day before when the original parade was meant to be held in June. 

However, Oslo’s pride celebration has now been given the green light to go ahead. As a result, on Saturday, September 10th, there will be a Pride parade through Norway’s capital city. 

Following the parade, a solidarity demonstration will be held at Kontraskjæret at Akershus fortress.

Sommerferie ends

We’re starting with one that all parents will know about, whether they dread seeing their little ones off to school or are counting down the days. 

Most kids’ first day of school will be Monday, August 16th. However, the term itself will bring in one big change parents will want to be aware of… 

The absence limit to be reintroduced

After the summer holidays, the absence rules for students will be reintroduced for middle and high school pupils

If high school students in Norway miss more than 10 percent of lessons in a subject, then the student will fail the subject and not receive a grade. Students can have an authorised absence with valid documentation, such as a doctor’s note. Documentation from another expert, such as a physiotherapist, dentist, psychologist or health nurse, can also be used. 

During the pandemic, the government introduced rules which meant there were exemptions from the documentation required for a health-related absence.

Free SFO for first graders

On the topic of schools, all children in Norway are eligible for up to 12 hours of free afterschool activities a week from August. 

Families on low incomes in 60 municipalities will be given free full-time spaces in after schools programs. Around 5,500 children will benefit from the policy. You can find a list of the municipalities offering free full-time SFO places here.

Glasses support for kids introduced

A new support scheme for kids needing glasses will be brought at the beginning of August. The new scheme gives children who were excluded from support during a rejig in 2020 (those who needed glasses for the prevention or treatment of amblyopia) a right to financial support to purchase spectacles.

The scheme will apply to around 140,000 children and those already eligible for support. Financial support is only available for children under 18. 

Under the scheme, families could be reimbursed up to 75 percent of the cost of a pair of prescription lenses for a child. There will be five different rates, with the support depending on the glasses’ strength. 

Those who apply for the support will have the money then paid into their account to help pay for the costs before purchase or as a reimbursement after the spectacles have been bought. Parents will need to apply to NAV for support. 

Paternity rules change 

The fathers of children born after August 2nd will be independently entitled to eight weeks of parental allowance. This means that the father can use parental allowance for eight weeks without it coming out of the general allowance.  

Mothers can apply for parental leave in Norway during the 22nd week of pregnancy, and fathers/partners can apply just after the baby is born. Parental allowance is paid out by NAV. 

A right to children’s coordinator 

The beginning of August also sees a statutory right to a children’s coordinator introduced. 

The new right will see “families with children or who are expecting children with serious illness, injury or impaired functioning, and who will need long-term and complex or coordinated health and care services and other welfare services,” given access to a coordinator.

The coordinator will ensure that all the services the family needs to access are on the same page and that local authorities make the necessary arrangements for families. 

