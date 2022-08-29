For members
WHAT CHANGES IN NORWAY
What changes in Norway in September 2022?
The prospect of more support to deal with sky-high energy prices, interest rates going up, and a key change to electric scooters are among the changes in Norway you need to know in September.
Published: 29 August 2022 15:40 CEST
Here are the key changes happening in Norway in September. Pictured is a cairn in Norway. Photo by Simon Wiedensohler on Unsplash
The key changes in August that parents in Norway need to know about
From changes to the paternity allowance to more financial support and free afterschool places for first graders, here are the key changes happening in August that parents in Norway should know about.
Published: 1 August 2022 14:16 CEST
