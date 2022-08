Teachers’ strike escalates

Some 1,400 teachers in Norway joined a strike on Monday, taking the total number of education professionals taking industrial action to 2,700.

Primary schools and kindergartens will not be affected by the escalation of the strike.

Teachers are striking over wage growth. The Norwegian Association of Local and Regional Authorities (KS), the country’s largest employer organisation for the public sector, has previously said that the money teachers are asking for isn’t there and that they haven’t fared worse than other workers.

You can find a complete overview of the schools affected by the strike here.

Energy price record

Between 6pm and 7pm in south-west Norway on Monday, the price of electricity will peak at a cost of 8.22 kroner per kWh before VAT- a new record- figures from European power exchange Nord Pool show.

When VAT is taken into account, the price of energy will be over 10 kroner per kWh. The cost of grid rent and other fees will mean the price is even higher still for consumers.

In southeast and west Norway, the peak price will be 6.23 kroner per kWh, while in central Norway, it will be 34 øre. North Norway will see the cheapest daily peak at 10 øre per kWh.

On Saturday, Finance Minister Trygve Slagsvold Vedum told public broadcaster NRK that the energy subsidy scheme would continue throughout 2023.

Electric scooter rental fees may go up due to insurance rule

From Thursday, rental companies must have compulsory liability cover for motor vehicles in place for their scooter networks, newspaper VG reports.

The rule won’t affect private owners until January 1st 2023 but could see the cost of renting a scooter rise.

Due to so few insurance companies being willing to offer policies, rental firms have complained about a lack of competition for insurance and have warned that the cost of renting will go up as a result.

Tier, Voi and Ryde, to varying extents, have indicated that prices could increase due to the high insurance costs. Meanwhile, Bolt has said that insurance fees were already included in the cost of renting an e-scooter.

ONS energy fair

Crown prince Haakon will open the ONS energy fair in Stavanger, west Norway, today. Tesla founder Elon Musk, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyj and Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre will all give presentations at the fair, which will last until Thursday.