More than 1,400 join escalation of teachers’ strike in Norway 

Some 1,400 teachers in Norway joined a strike on Monday, bringing the total number of education professionals taking industrial action to 2,700.

Teachers are striking over wage increases offered in this year’s collective bargaining agreement, which was accepted as a whole by the public sector in the spring.

“Our teachers’ hearts bleed when the students are affected by this conflict. But they are hit harder when they don’t get teachers who are trained for this important and demanding job,” head of the Norwegian Education Association, Steffen Handal, said when the escalation was announced.

The Norwegian Association of Local and Regional Authorities (KS), the country’s largest employer organisation for the public sector, has previously said that the money teachers are asking for isn’t there.

Industrial action is currently affecting over a dozen municipalities and all of the country’s counties except Oslo.

In Norway, counties are responsible for funding high schools, while the local municipality funds other schools. This is why the strikes are spread across the county and municipal levels.

Primary schools and kindergartens are not affected by the latest escalation of the strike. However, some learning environments for young people are disrupted by an earlier walkout.

