More than 1,400 join escalation of teachers’ strike in Norway 

On Monday, 1,400 teachers in Norway joined a strike over wages, taking the number taking industrial action to nearly 3,000. 

Published: 29 August 2022 10:23 CEST
More than 1,400 teachers have joined an existing strike in Norway.

Some 1,400 teachers in Norway joined a strike on Monday, bringing the total number of education professionals taking industrial action to 2,700. 

Teachers are striking over wage increases offered in this year’s collective bargaining agreement, which was accepted as a whole by the public sector in the spring. 

“Our teachers’ hearts bleed when the students are affected by this conflict. But they are hit harder when they don’t get teachers who are trained for this important and demanding job,” head of the Norwegian Education Association, Steffen Handal, said when the escalation was announced. 

The Norwegian Association of Local and Regional Authorities (KS), the country’s largest employer organisation for the public sector, has previously said that the money teachers are asking for isn’t there.

Industrial action is currently affecting over a dozen municipalities and all of the country’s counties except Oslo. 

In Norway, counties are responsible for funding high schools, while the local municipality funds other schools. This is why the strikes are spread across the county and municipal levels. 

Primary schools and kindergartens are not affected by the latest escalation of the strike. However, some learning environments for young people are disrupted by an earlier walkout. 

You can find a full overview of the schools affected by the strike here. 

Pilots’ strike contributes to heavy losses for SAS

Ailing Scandinavian carrier SAS, which filed for bankruptcy protection in the United States in July, widened its losses in the third quarter after a pilot strike, the company said Friday.

Published: 26 August 2022 09:58 CEST
Pilots' strike contributes to heavy losses for SAS

The airline posted a net loss of 1.84 billion kronor ($170 million) for the May-July period, compared to a loss of 1.33 billion kronor a year earlier.

Earnings were “severely affected” by the 15-day pilot strike between July 4-19, which led to the cancellation of some 4,000 flights affecting more than 380,000 passengers, the company said in a statement.

However, “overall underlying demand for travel was healthy during the summer quarter” and SAS registered an increasing number of passengers as Covid restrictions were lifted across the globe.

Revenue more than doubled during the quarter, to 8.58 billion kronor from 3.98 billion kronor a year earlier.

The company said it was “cautious” in its outlook for the coming quarter “due to the prevailing uncertainties around the world”.

“Traffic to and from Asia remains affected by Covid-19 restrictions as well as by the geopolitical situation”, it said.

SAS management announced a savings plan in February aimed at ensuring the survival of the company, including cost-cutting of 7.5 billion kronor and dubbed “SAS Forward”.

The pilot strike, which cost the carrier between $9 million and $12 million a day, was a protest against salary cuts demanded by management as part of the restructuring plan.

SAS Forward was supplemented in June by a plan to increase capital by nearly one billion euros ($1.04 billion).

Earlier this month, SAS said it had secured a $700 million loan, entering into a debtor-in-possession (DIP) financing credit agreement with funds managed by Apollo Global Management.

Denmark and Sweden are SAS’ biggest shareholders with 21.8-percent stakes each.

SAS employs around 7,000 people, mainly in Denmark, Norway and Sweden. It has suffered a string of losses since the start of the coronavirus pandemic in early 2020.

