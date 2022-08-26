For members
Today in Norway: A roundup of the latest news on Friday
Pilots' strike caused heavy losses for SAS, Norwegians return to Sweden for cheap groceries, a new energy price record, plus other news from Norway on Friday.
Published: 26 August 2022 09:16 CEST
Today in Norway: A roundup of the latest news on Thursday
Woman receives massive fine for using scooter while drunk, Norwegian makes a healthy profit, employment figures stabilise, plus other news from Norway on Thursday.
Published: 25 August 2022 09:11 CEST
