SAS

Pilots’ strike contributes to heavy losses for SAS

Ailing Scandinavian carrier SAS, which filed for bankruptcy protection in the United States in July, widened its losses in the third quarter after a pilot strike, the company said Friday.

Published: 26 August 2022 09:58 CEST
Stock photo of parked SAS planes.
SAS said that a pilots' strike contributed to heavy losses for the firm. File photo: SAS planes are pictured at Arlanda airport, north of Stockholm. Photo by Jonathan Nackstrand/ AFP.

The airline posted a net loss of 1.84 billion kronor ($170 million) for the May-July period, compared to a loss of 1.33 billion kronor a year earlier.

Earnings were “severely affected” by the 15-day pilot strike between July 4-19, which led to the cancellation of some 4,000 flights affecting more than 380,000 passengers, the company said in a statement.

However, “overall underlying demand for travel was healthy during the summer quarter” and SAS registered an increasing number of passengers as Covid restrictions were lifted across the globe.

Revenue more than doubled during the quarter, to 8.58 billion kronor from 3.98 billion kronor a year earlier.

The company said it was “cautious” in its outlook for the coming quarter “due to the prevailing uncertainties around the world”.

“Traffic to and from Asia remains affected by Covid-19 restrictions as well as by the geopolitical situation”, it said.

SAS management announced a savings plan in February aimed at ensuring the survival of the company, including cost-cutting of 7.5 billion kronor and dubbed “SAS Forward”.

The pilot strike, which cost the carrier between $9 million and $12 million a day, was a protest against salary cuts demanded by management as part of the restructuring plan.

SAS Forward was supplemented in June by a plan to increase capital by nearly one billion euros ($1.04 billion).

Earlier this month, SAS said it had secured a $700 million loan, entering into a debtor-in-possession (DIP) financing credit agreement with funds managed by Apollo Global Management.

Denmark and Sweden are SAS’ biggest shareholders with 21.8-percent stakes each.

SAS employs around 7,000 people, mainly in Denmark, Norway and Sweden. It has suffered a string of losses since the start of the coronavirus pandemic in early 2020.

Teachers’ strike in Norway to escalate with 1,400 to join industrial action

A teachers’ strike in Norway is set to stepped up with 1,400 more education professionals joining the walkout from next week. 

Published: 24 August 2022 10:22 CEST
Some 1,400 teachers in Norway will join an existing strike from Monday, taking the number of education professionals heading out on industrial action to over 2,700. 

“Our teachers’ hearts bleed when the students are affected by this conflict. But they are hit harder when they don’t get teachers who are trained for this important and demanding job,” head of the Norwegian Education Association, Steffen Handal, said. 

Handal added that teachers had not made unreasonably high demands either. 

“We have in no way demanded a substantial salary jump, as some may have had the impression. We are striking because the teachers in the school have received a worse salary development than the other employees in the municipalities in six collective agreements in a row,” he said. 

Primary schools and kindergartens will not be affected by the escalation of the strike. 

The Norwegian Association of Local and Regional Authorities (KS), the country’s largest employer organisation for the public sector, has previously said that the money teachers are asking for isn’t there and that they haven’t fared worse than other workers. 

