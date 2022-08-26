For members
READER INSIGHTS
‘Dress for the weather’: Six tips on how to dress like a Norwegian
Scandinavia has become something of a fashion hub in recent years, with Scandi style a popular trend outside of Norway. The Local asked readers on their best tips and tricks on how to dress like a Norwegian.
Published: 26 August 2022 15:22 CEST
Here are the best tips from The Local's readers on how to dress like a Norwegian. Pictured are crowds of people walking down Karl Joahn street in central Oslo. Photo by Nick Night on Unsplash
