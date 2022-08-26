‘Dress for the weather’: Six tips on how to dress like a Norwegian

Scandi style is a trend fashion lovers across the globe are smitten with. But does Scandinavia’s reputation for sharp, understated dressers extend to Norway?

Perhaps not, with The Local’s readers pointing out Norwegians’ habits of dressing more practically and love of sportswear more than a razor-sharp sense of style.

Nevertheless, Norwegian fashion trends have made a mark on our readers in Norway, and plenty said that they had picked up plenty of style cues from the locals that they have adopted into their own wardrobes.

Stock up on sportswear

Norwegians are generally very active and outdoors-focused, and the locals’ love of sportswear is something that foreigners have picked up on.

“Sporty” was the word, Ruth from Rogaland, used to sum up the most distinctive feature of how Norwegians dressed.

Similarly, many more listed leggings or gym tights as the most typically Norwegian piece of clothing they could think about when responding to a survey by The Local.

Additionally, Shaun, living in Lillestrøm, told The Local that training shoes were the most Norwegian piece of clothing they could think off when asked.

Subdued, solid colours

Another reader, who lives in the US but has made a few trips to Norway, said simple and solid colour schemes helped Norwegians stand out from the crowd when it came to dressing well.

“Simple, solid subdued colours like black and white, classy and not obtrusive,” the reader wrote when asked to sum up Norwegians’ sense of style.

“Go for whites, grey, black pastel colours,” Ramya, who has lived in Norway for 12 years since moving from India, said when asked for tips on dressing more Norwegian. Ramya added that she had incorporated some of these style cues into her own wardrobe since moving.

Others noted that Norwegians liked to deck themselves out in all-black too, and that patterns weren’t particularly common unless it was the summer.

(White) trainers are a must

Trainers, or sneakers, are a cornerstone of the Norwegian wardrobe, according to those who responded to our survey.

“Hoodies, baseball caps, expensive sneakers,” were the three things Adam, who lives in Adger after moving from Poland, said when asked about the clothes that could most easily sum up the locals.

Ramya said wearing trainers with a dress and “still rocking it” helped distinguish the ways Norwegian dress from others.

However, not everyone was enamoured with Norwegians’ love for trainers.

“Ugly, dirty white shoes,” Thomas, who lives in Oslo, said when asked to describe the most Norwegian piece of clothing they could think of.

He added that, in his opinion, Norwegians could better match their footwear with their clothes.

Dress practically and for all weather

Leesa and Shaun, both from the UK, said “dress for the weather” when asked for tips on dressing like a Norwegian.

Ana, from Montenegro, said that “practical water and windproof jackets” had become a staple of her own closet since moving.

One practical and weatherproof piece of closing that appears to be a must-have would be a pair of turbuske (hiking/outdoors trousers).

Among those that took the time to partake in the survey, turbuske were the single most mentioned piece of clothing after gym wear.

Dress down for the office

Norwegian working culture can be best described by its good work-life balance and flat corporate structure.

This relaxed approach to the workplace has had an impact on the way Norwegians come into the office too, according to our readers.

Adam from Poland said that casual dress for the office was the aspect of Norwegian fashion they admired the most.

Additionally, another of our readers noted that the traditional suit and briefcase were gone and had been replaced with the backpack and casual business pants when it came to how men should dress for the office.

“Leather backpacks, capri business casual pants for men, male purses,” Ellen from the US but living in Oslo wrote when listing the items of clothing that best summarise Norwegians’ sense of style.

You’ll need plenty of wool too

Norwegians love wool, and this adoration has been noted by our readers.

Wool was frequently brought up by those who shared their tips. Adam, who lives in Adger, said that wearing “Stylish woollen sweaters” would help you to look more Norwegian.

Homemade wool sweaters, along with down jackets and baggy trousers, where the items one reader living in central Norway who didn’t leave a name said were classically Norwegian,

They added that this passion for wool sweaters in Norway had caught on and that they’d even started knitting their own jumpers.

“I loved dressing informally already, (I) started knitting sweaters and actually sometimes wear them in public,” they wrote.