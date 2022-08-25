Today in Norway: A roundup of the latest news on Thursday 

Norwegian Air Shuttle records profit in the second quarter

Airline Norwegian made 1.24 billion kroner in profit in the second quarter, the airline announced during a quarterly report.

The quarterly report covers the months of April, May and June and therefore doesn’t cover when strikes hit SAS.

Norwegian’s result is the first positive operating result since before the pandemic. However, while the firm saw an increase in passenger numbers, it also said that high fuel prices marked the quarter.

“This quarter shows that we are adaptable and that we can quickly adjust operations to an increasing demand,” CEO Geir Karlsen said in a press release.

Majority of Oslo City Council is against shutting Ullevål hospital

A majority of Oslo City Council is in favour of preserving and expanding Ullevål Hospital instead of building a new hospital in Gaustad, the municipality has announced.

The current and previous governments have rejected calls to keep the existing hospital in Ullevål. All parties except the Conservative Party and Labour Party in Oslo want the decision to scrap Ullevål reversed.

“We don’t give up until we win because we know we have the best arguments. The capacity is too poor, professional environments are being divided, and at Ullevål, there is also room to expand and further develop the health service for Oslo’s residents,” Morten Edvardsen, councillor for the Centre Party, told public broadcaster NRK.

Woman receives 8,000 kroner fine for riding an e-scooter while intoxicated

A Norwegian court has fined a 40-year-old woman more than 80,000 kroner and stripped her of her driving licence for riding an electric scooter under the influence of alcohol.

She was caught using the scooter in Stavanger, west Norway. The human resources worker was found to be nearly three times over the legal blood alcohol limit.

The court at Sandnes, just south of Stavanger, showed leniency with the 80,000-kroner fine after the prosecution called for a 93,000-kroner penalty, and also suspended a two-week jail sentence.

“The court stresses that the defendant drove only for a few minutes and that there were no other vehicles or pedestrians in the area,” Tuesday’s verdict said.

Growth in employment levelling off

Unemployment in Norway was 3.2 percent in June. This is a decrease of 0.1 percentage points from March to June, according to a new report from the national data agency Statistics Norway (SSB).

The report said that the workforce in Norway had been stabilised in Norway following a high growth in employment in recent months.

In June, there were 95,000 unemployed people in Norway between the ages of 15 and 74, while the number of those in work was 2,855,000.