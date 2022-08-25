Read news from:
Austria
SHARE
COPY LINK
For members

TODAY IN NORWAY

Today in Norway: A roundup of the latest news on Thursday 

Woman receives massive fine for using scooter while drunk, Norwegian makes a healthy profit, employment figures stabilise, plus other news from Norway on Thursday.  

Published: 25 August 2022 09:11 CEST
Pictured is Oslo Opera House.
Find out what's going on in Norway with The Local's roundup of the latest news. Pictured is Oslo Opera House.

Norwegian Air Shuttle records profit in the second quarter

Airline Norwegian made 1.24 billion kroner in profit in the second quarter, the airline announced during a quarterly report. 

The quarterly report covers the months of April, May and June and therefore doesn’t cover when strikes hit SAS. 

Norwegian’s result is the first positive operating result since before the pandemic. However, while the firm saw an increase in passenger numbers, it also said that high fuel prices marked the quarter. 

“This quarter shows that we are adaptable and that we can quickly adjust operations to an increasing demand,” CEO Geir Karlsen said in a press release

Majority of Oslo City Council is against shutting Ullevål hospital

A majority of Oslo City Council is in favour of preserving and expanding Ullevål Hospital instead of building a new hospital in Gaustad, the municipality has announced

The current and previous governments have rejected calls to keep the existing hospital in Ullevål. All parties except the Conservative Party and Labour Party in Oslo want the decision to scrap Ullevål reversed. 

“We don’t give up until we win because we know we have the best arguments. The capacity is too poor, professional environments are being divided, and at Ullevål, there is also room to expand and further develop the health service for Oslo’s residents,” Morten Edvardsen, councillor for the Centre Party, told public broadcaster NRK

Woman receives 8,000 kroner fine for riding an e-scooter while intoxicated

A Norwegian court has fined a 40-year-old woman more than 80,000 kroner and stripped her of her driving licence for riding an electric scooter under the influence of alcohol.

She was caught using the scooter in Stavanger, west Norway. The human resources worker was found to be nearly three times over the legal blood alcohol limit. 

The court at Sandnes, just south of Stavanger, showed leniency with the 80,000-kroner fine after the prosecution called for a 93,000-kroner penalty, and also suspended a two-week jail sentence.

“The court stresses that the defendant drove only for a few minutes and that there were no other vehicles or pedestrians in the area,” Tuesday’s verdict said.

Growth in employment levelling off

Unemployment in Norway was 3.2 percent in June. This is a decrease of 0.1 percentage points from March to June, according to a new report from the national data agency Statistics Norway (SSB). 

The report said that the workforce in Norway had been stabilised in Norway following a high growth in employment in recent months. 

In June, there were 95,000 unemployed people in Norway between the ages of 15 and 74, while the number of those in work was 2,855,000.

Member comments

Log in here to leave a comment.
Become a Member to leave a comment.
For members

TODAY IN NORWAY

Today in Norway: A roundup of the latest news on Wednesday 

The teachers' strike to escalate and another energy price record are among the main headlines from Norway on Wednesday. 

Published: 24 August 2022 09:09 CEST
Today in Norway: A roundup of the latest news on Wednesday 

Teachers’ strike to escalate 

From next Monday, 1,400 more teachers will strike, taking the total number of teachers in Norway on strike to 2,700, broadcaster TV2 reports. 

In the new wave of teachers heading on strike, primary schools and kindergartens will not be affected.

“Our teachers’ hearts bleed when the students are affected by this conflict. But they are hit harder when they don’t get teachers who are trained for this important and demanding job,” head of the Norwegian Education Association, Steffen Handal, said. 

Handal added that teachers had not made unreasonably high demands either. 

“We have in no way demanded a substantial salary jump, as some may have had the impression. We are striking because the teachers in the school have received a worse salary development than the other employees in the municipalities in six collective agreements in a row,” he said. 

New electricity price record

The average price for energy in southwest Norway will be 5.5 kroner per kWh, a new price record. Between the hours of 4pm and 5pm, the price will peak at 6.12 kroner per kWh. 

East and west Norway will also see new price records on Wednesday according to figures from European power exchange Nord Pool reported by business and financial news site E24

In southeast and west Norway, the price will rise to 4.84 kroner per kWh at its highest. In central Norway, the price is around ten times lower than this at 45 øre per kWh. Power in northern Norway is even cheaper, being just 1.6 øre per kWh. 

NHO leader: Several solutions to the energy price crisis on the table

The Prime Minister met yesterday with the Norwegian Confederation of Trade Unions (LO) and the Confederation of Norwegian Enterprise (NHO) to discuss soaring energy prices. 

Head of the NHO, Ole Erik Almlid, said that the government had drawn up rough plans for several potential measures to tackle high prices and ease pressure on businesses and households. 

“What I can say is that there are several solutions on the table, and it is also possible to see combinations of the various solutions,” he told reporters yesterday. 

He also urged the government to act quickly. 

“It should be about days and not weeks, we should have a solution in place quite quickly. But we have a need to do this properly, so we’ll see where we are in a few days,” Almid said. 

Artist commissioned to create statue of Freya the walrus. 

Sculptor Astri Tonoian will create a statue of the walrus, Freya, that was euthanised by the government earlier this month. 

The animal made waves around the globe after being pictured lounging around several locations near Oslo. 

Tonoian was selected after a fundraising campaign was launched shortly after the walrus was put to sleep by officials. The animal was euthanised because officials at the Directorate of Fisheries were worried the animal could harm humans eventually.  

“It’s not often that a sculpture commission hits me so well with both meaning and form of expression, so this is of course a commission I’m genuinely looking forward to putting time, effort and expertise into,” Tonoian said on the fundraising website, Spleis

SHOW COMMENTS