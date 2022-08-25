Read news from:
How much can my landlord legally increase my rent by in Norway? 

What's the maximum amount Norwegian landlords can increase tenants' monthly rent by? When are landlords allowed to increase rent? And is there any legislation to protect tenants against steep rent increases?

Published: 25 August 2022 11:47 CEST
Pictured are apartments in Oslo.
This is the maximum amount that landlords in Norway are able to increase the rent by. Pictured are apartments in Oslo. Photo by Kamil Tatol on Unsplash

The cost of everything from food and groceries to energy bills and mortgage repayments is rising in Norway, and many are currently feeling the squeeze. The cost of being a tenant in Norway is on the up too. During the second quarter, the cost of renting in Norway’s four biggest cities rose 4.2 percent compared to a year ago. 

With the cost of everything becoming more expensive, are there any measures to stop the cost of renting spiralling out of control? 

In short, the answer is yes. The rules for increasing rent are covered by the Tenancy Act, which you can read here in English. The act is quite comprehensive and covers everything from rent increases to deposits.

Essentially, once you enter a rental agreement, your landlord will only be able to raise your rent in line with inflation or the consumer price index (CPI). There are slightly different rules for longer tenants, but we’ll cover more on that below. 

Additionally, this cannot be done within the first twelve months of the tenancy, meaning once the ink has dried on the paperwork, you are shielded from rent increases for a year. 

And one last thing to note is that the landlord will need to give you at least a month’s notice that the rent will be going up. 

The bad news for tenants, and all consumers, is that inflation in Norway is quite high at the moment. Inflation in Norway has not been higher since 1988, and the country’s CPI rose by 6.8 percent between July 2022 and the same month last year, the latest figures from Statistics Norway (SSB) show. 

For those already a year into their tenancy, who haven’t had a CPI adjustment to their rent yet, it means that landlords can raise the rent by just under seven percent. However, this figure is subject to change and could rise even higher as new inflation figures are published. 

Furthermore, there doesn’t appear to be any plans to place a cap on the maximum amount that rental prices can be increased by, as has been seen in other countries, such as Denmark, where the government announced plans to limit rent increases to four percent

Longer-term tenants are subject to slightly different rules, potentially allowing for much more significant rent increases. 

If the rental agreement has been ongoing for more than two and a half years, the landlord can also raise the rent in line with the average market price if the average price has grown beyond what you are currently paying.

The rent can only be raised to what’s known as the “prevailing rent level”. The prevailing rent level is calculated by comparing the property with places of a similar standard and size in the same location. 

This increase can only be introduced, at the earliest, six months after the tenant has been given written notification of the landlord’s intention to increase the rent. Essentially this means that rent can’t be raised beyond the CPI until after three years.

While this does open up the potential for much larger rent increases, the “prevailing rent level” rule does prevent rent from being hiked to above what the property would be worth on the open market. 

What Norway’s latest double interest rate hike means for your finances

The key interest rate in Norway has been raised by 0.5 percentage points to 1.75 percent by Norges Bank. But what impact will a second double rate hike mean for your money? 

Published: 18 August 2022 13:47 CEST
What Norway's latest double interest rate hike means for your finances

In line with analysts’ predictions, Norway’s central bank, Norges Bank, has opted to implement another double interest rate hike, following the one introduced in June. 

The bank announced that the key interest rate would rise from 1.25 percent to 1.75 percent. In June, the rate was also raised by 0.5 percentage points. 

“There is a need for a clearly higher interest rate to reduce the pressure on the Norwegian economy and bring inflation down towards the target,” Ida Wolden Bache, Governor of Norges Bank, said in the bank’s announcement. 

In September, leaders at the bank will convene for another meeting on interest rate hikes where it is likely that another rate hike will be decided. 

READ MORE: Norway’s central bank announces second double interest rate hike

Why has a second double rate hike been announced? 

The interest rate hike has been announced to try and combat inflation. Inflation is rising higher than Norges Bank has previously forecast. 

Norway’s consumer price index (CPI), which measures inflation, increased by 6.8 percent between last month and July 2021, the latest figures from Statistics Norway (SSB) show. There has not been higher growth in Norway since 1988. Significant increases in the price of food and fuel helped drive the inflation figures.

Even though interest rates will make loans and mortgages more expensive, high rates are seen as an inflation softening measure. 

“Although it may seem incomprehensible to many, a higher interest rate should act as a Paracet (paracetamol) for the financial headache many are currently feeling due to high prices,” Consumer economist at DNB, Silje Sandmæl told public broadcaster NRK after the announcement. 

Higher mortgage and loan repayments also mean less disposable income, which usually drives prices down as a result. 

What does it mean for my finances?

The most obvious impact of the interest rates will be more expensive loan and mortgage repayments. 

A key interest rate of 1.75 percent means yearly repayments of 17,500 kroner per million kroner of debt. As an example, four million kroner of debt means yearly interest repayments of 70,000 kroner per year. 

However, banks typically lend at above the key interest rate, meaning those with floating mortgage and loan rates will pay above the key rate. 

Consumer economist Thea Olsen at Danske Bank Norge told Norwegian newswire NTB that she expects the rate for a mortgage to be around four percent by the end of the year. 

A rate of four percent would mean yearly repayments of 40,000 kroner for every million owed. A mortgage for 4 million would equate to interest repayments of 16,000 kroner per year. 

Before the announcement, Managing Director at Real Estate Norway Henning Lauridsen told The Local that Real Estate Norway expects the interest rate hikes from Norway’s Central Bank (Norges Bank) to stabilise house prices. 

“It will be better (to buy property) than now. We have had prices rise 8.8 percent so far this year. It has been pretty tough for home buyers, but we believe that the interest rate hikes will cool down the market during the Autumn,” he told The Local previously. 

“We expect a situation similar to 2019, with prices going a bit down in the Autumn,” Lauridsen concluded.

READ MORE: Will Autumn be the best time to buy property in Norway?

 Carl O. Geving, CEO of the Norwegian Real Estate Association, has warned that the interest rate rises could see property values fall as a result.

“We are concerned about the effects of today’s interest rate forecast. The consideration of vulnerable households and the risk of a fall in house values ​​indicates that the central bank should proceed very carefully when interest rates are to be normalised,” he told NTB. 

Who’s going to feel the biggest impact? 

Kjersti Haugland, chief economist at DNB Markets, told online business and financial news site E24 that the latest rate rises would hardest hit those on middle and high incomes as they typically lend more. 

“Perhaps mostly for those with medium or high incomes because they have high loans. This will be felt, there is no doubt about it,” she told the site. 

Meanwhile, NRK’s economics commentator Cecilie Langum Becker said that the rate hike would lead to monthly repayments of around 1,000 kroner more for a household with loans of around 3.5 million kroner

Additionally, some 300,000 Norwegians may need to sell their homes or other significant assets if interest rates in the country were to rise above four percent, a new survey from Danske Bank has revealed.

YouGov carried out the survey on behalf of the bank. Online newspaper Nettavisen, which has seen the figures, reports that one in ten would be unable to repay the interest or repayments on their loans if the rate rose above four percent.

Floating interest rates are pretty common in Norway, meaning those who benefitted from historically low rates are now feeling the squeeze.

“It is a very real scenario we are facing. The vast majority will not only have to deal with interest rate increases but also high price growth, such as the increased food prices,” consumer economist Thea Olsen at Danske Bank told the paper.

