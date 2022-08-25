For members
RENTING
How much can my landlord legally increase my rent by in Norway?
What's the maximum amount Norwegian landlords can increase tenants' monthly rent by? When are landlords allowed to increase rent? And is there any legislation to protect tenants against steep rent increases?
Published: 25 August 2022 11:47 CEST
This is the maximum amount that landlords in Norway are able to increase the rent by. Pictured are apartments in Oslo. Photo by Kamil Tatol on Unsplash
ECONOMY
What Norway’s latest double interest rate hike means for your finances
The key interest rate in Norway has been raised by 0.5 percentage points to 1.75 percent by Norges Bank. But what impact will a second double rate hike mean for your money?
Published: 18 August 2022 13:47 CEST
