TODAY IN NORWAY

Today in Norway: A roundup of the latest news on Wednesday 

The teachers' strike to escalate and another energy price record are among the main headlines from Norway on Wednesday. 

Published: 24 August 2022 09:09 CEST
Pictured is Reine in Norway.
Find out what's going on in Norway with The Local's short roundup of important news. Pictured is Reine in Norway. Photo by Rod Long on Unsplash

Teachers’ strike to escalate 

From next Monday, 1,400 more teachers will strike, taking the total number of teachers in Norway on strike to 2,700, broadcaster TV2 reports. 

In the new wave of teachers heading on strike, primary schools and kindergartens will not be affected.

“Our teachers’ hearts bleed when the students are affected by this conflict. But they are hit harder when they don’t get teachers who are trained for this important and demanding job,” head of the Norwegian Education Association, Steffen Handal, said. 

Handal added that teachers had not made unreasonably high demands either. 

“We have in no way demanded a substantial salary jump, as some may have had the impression. We are striking because the teachers in the school have received a worse salary development than the other employees in the municipalities in six collective agreements in a row,” he said. 

New electricity price record

The average price for energy in southwest Norway will be 5.5 kroner per kWh, a new price record. Between the hours of 4pm and 5pm, the price will peak at 6.12 kroner per kWh. 

East and west Norway will also see new price records on Wednesday according to figures from European power exchange Nord Pool reported by business and financial news site E24

In southeast and west Norway, the price will rise to 4.84 kroner per kWh at its highest. In central Norway, the price is around ten times lower than this at 45 øre per kWh. Power in northern Norway is even cheaper, being just 1.6 øre per kWh. 

NHO leader: Several solutions to the energy price crisis on the table

The Prime Minister met yesterday with the Norwegian Confederation of Trade Unions (LO) and the Confederation of Norwegian Enterprise (NHO) to discuss soaring energy prices. 

Head of the NHO, Ole Erik Almlid, said that the government had drawn up rough plans for several potential measures to tackle high prices and ease pressure on businesses and households. 

“What I can say is that there are several solutions on the table, and it is also possible to see combinations of the various solutions,” he told reporters yesterday. 

He also urged the government to act quickly. 

“It should be about days and not weeks, we should have a solution in place quite quickly. But we have a need to do this properly, so we’ll see where we are in a few days,” Almid said. 

Artist commissioned to create statue of Freya the walrus. 

Sculptor Astri Tonoian will create a statue of the walrus, Freya, that was euthanised by the government earlier this month. 

The animal made waves around the globe after being pictured lounging around several locations near Oslo. 

Tonoian was selected after a fundraising campaign was launched shortly after the walrus was put to sleep by officials. The animal was euthanised because officials at the Directorate of Fisheries were worried the animal could harm humans eventually.  

“It’s not often that a sculpture commission hits me so well with both meaning and form of expression, so this is of course a commission I’m genuinely looking forward to putting time, effort and expertise into,” Tonoian said on the fundraising website, Spleis

Today in Norway: A roundup of the latest news on Tuesday

Transport of goods threatened by strike, banks raise interest rates and Norway to lead plastic pollution coalition, plus other news from Norway on Tuesday.

Published: 23 August 2022 08:59 CEST
LO and NHO to meet Støre over electricity support

Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre will attend a summit with the Norwegian Confederation of Trade Unions (LO) and the Confederation of Norwegian Enterprise (NHO) today. 

The three parties will meet to discuss electricity prices, potential support schemes for businesses, and improvements to the existing support to households. The meeting comes as another price record is expected in southern Norway on Tuesday. 

Talks between NHO, LO and the PM will begin at 2pm. Norway’s parliament will end its summer recess on September 19th to discuss skyrocketing energy prices, public broadcaster NRK reports. Norway’s Minister of Trade and Industry has said plans for business support will be unveiled in September. 

Several banks raise interest rates

Following last week’s key interest rate hike by Norway’s central bank, Norges Bank, several lenders have followed suit and raised interest rates. 

Norway’s largest bank DNB has raised the mortgage interest rate by 0.5 percentage points, with the deposit interest also being raised 0.5 percentage points. The new rates will apply to new mortgages and deposits from August 23rd and existing mortgages and deposits from October 6th. 

KLP, Sparebank 1 Østlandet and Fana Sparebank have also raised their rates. Nordea was the first bank in Norway to announce a rate hike last week. 

READ MORE: What Norway’s latest double interest rate hike means for your finances

A potential strike threatens the transport of goods across the country

Tuesday sees the deadline for mediation talks between trade union Fellesforbundet and employer organisation NHO Logistikk og Transport. 

Negotiations on a collective bargaining agreement were broken off on May 30th. If a deal isn’t reached by midnight, freight transport throughout the country could be severely affected as 1,327 union members will head out on strike. 

Several departments at Postnord will be affected, and the transport group Schenker.

 

READ ALSO: What is a Norwegian collective bargaining agreement?

Norway to lead plastic pollution coalition

On Monday, Norway and Rwanda launched a coalition to stop plastic pollution by 2040. 

“We took the initiative to gather a group of ambitious countries to work together for an effective environmental treaty that establishes global rules and stops plastic pollution by 2040,” Climate and Environment Minister Espen Barth Eide said in a press release

The goal of the coalition is to create a new international binding agreement against plastic pollution, a problem the government expects to worsen without global action. 

Plastic waste in rivers and lakes is expected to increase from 109 million tonnes in 2019 to 348 tonnes in 2060, according to an OECD projection. 

A number of countries have already joined the coalition, including the UK, Germany, Denmark, Finland, Sweden, Canada, France and South Korea.

