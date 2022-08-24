Today in Norway: A roundup of the latest news on Wednesday 

Teachers’ strike to escalate

From next Monday, 1,400 more teachers will strike, taking the total number of teachers in Norway on strike to 2,700, broadcaster TV2 reports.

In the new wave of teachers heading on strike, primary schools and kindergartens will not be affected.

“Our teachers’ hearts bleed when the students are affected by this conflict. But they are hit harder when they don’t get teachers who are trained for this important and demanding job,” head of the Norwegian Education Association, Steffen Handal, said.

Handal added that teachers had not made unreasonably high demands either.

“We have in no way demanded a substantial salary jump, as some may have had the impression. We are striking because the teachers in the school have received a worse salary development than the other employees in the municipalities in six collective agreements in a row,” he said.

New electricity price record

The average price for energy in southwest Norway will be 5.5 kroner per kWh, a new price record. Between the hours of 4pm and 5pm, the price will peak at 6.12 kroner per kWh.

East and west Norway will also see new price records on Wednesday according to figures from European power exchange Nord Pool reported by business and financial news site E24.

In southeast and west Norway, the price will rise to 4.84 kroner per kWh at its highest. In central Norway, the price is around ten times lower than this at 45 øre per kWh. Power in northern Norway is even cheaper, being just 1.6 øre per kWh.

NHO leader: Several solutions to the energy price crisis on the table

The Prime Minister met yesterday with the Norwegian Confederation of Trade Unions (LO) and the Confederation of Norwegian Enterprise (NHO) to discuss soaring energy prices.

Head of the NHO, Ole Erik Almlid, said that the government had drawn up rough plans for several potential measures to tackle high prices and ease pressure on businesses and households.

“What I can say is that there are several solutions on the table, and it is also possible to see combinations of the various solutions,” he told reporters yesterday.

He also urged the government to act quickly.

“It should be about days and not weeks, we should have a solution in place quite quickly. But we have a need to do this properly, so we’ll see where we are in a few days,” Almid said.

Artist commissioned to create statue of Freya the walrus.

Sculptor Astri Tonoian will create a statue of the walrus, Freya, that was euthanised by the government earlier this month.

The animal made waves around the globe after being pictured lounging around several locations near Oslo.

Tonoian was selected after a fundraising campaign was launched shortly after the walrus was put to sleep by officials. The animal was euthanised because officials at the Directorate of Fisheries were worried the animal could harm humans eventually.

“It’s not often that a sculpture commission hits me so well with both meaning and form of expression, so this is of course a commission I’m genuinely looking forward to putting time, effort and expertise into,” Tonoian said on the fundraising website, Spleis.