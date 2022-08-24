For members
TODAY IN NORWAY
Today in Norway: A roundup of the latest news on Wednesday
The teachers' strike to escalate and another energy price record are among the main headlines from Norway on Wednesday.
Published: 24 August 2022 09:09 CEST
TODAY IN NORWAY
Today in Norway: A roundup of the latest news on Tuesday
Transport of goods threatened by strike, banks raise interest rates and Norway to lead plastic pollution coalition, plus other news from Norway on Tuesday.
Published: 23 August 2022 08:59 CEST
