STRIKES

Teachers’ strike in Norway to escalate with 1,400 to join industrial action

A teachers’ strike in Norway is set to stepped up with 1,400 more education professionals joining the walkout from next week. 

Published: 24 August 2022 10:22 CEST
The teachers' strike in Norway will be stepped up from Monday. Pictured is an empty library. Photo by Priscilla Du Preez on Unsplash

Some 1,400 teachers in Norway will join an existing strike from Monday, taking the number of education professionals heading out on industrial action to over 2,700. 

“Our teachers’ hearts bleed when the students are affected by this conflict. But they are hit harder when they don’t get teachers who are trained for this important and demanding job,” head of the Norwegian Education Association, Steffen Handal, said. 

Handal added that teachers had not made unreasonably high demands either. 

“We have in no way demanded a substantial salary jump, as some may have had the impression. We are striking because the teachers in the school have received a worse salary development than the other employees in the municipalities in six collective agreements in a row,” he said. 

Primary schools and kindergartens will not be affected by the escalation of the strike. 

The Norwegian Association of Local and Regional Authorities (KS), the country’s largest employer organisation for the public sector, has previously said that the money teachers are asking for isn’t there and that they haven’t fared worse than other workers. 

You can find a full overview of the schools affected by the strike from next week and those already affected here

READ MORE: Which schools in Norway are affected by the teachers’ strike?

EDUCATION

Over 1,300 teachers in Norway join strike as new school year begins

On Monday, just over 1,300 teachers joined a strike affecting 14 municipalities and all of Norway's counties except Oslo in a dispute over wage rises. 

Published: 22 August 2022 10:17 CEST
The new school year began for most pupils in Norway on Monday. However, some classrooms are facing disruption already as 1,300 teachers strike over wages. The influx of striking teachers joins 45 education professionals who have been on strike in Bergen since before the summer holidays. 

“Ideally, our members would like to be in the classrooms and receive their students after the school holidays. But when KS chooses to make the teachers in the school pay losers for the sixth year in a row, we, unfortunately, have no other choice,” Steffen Handal, head of the Education Association, said when the escalation of the strike was announced last week. 

READ ALSO: Which schools in Norway will be affected by the teachers’ strike?

Handal also previously said that more teachers could be taken out on strike later. 

The strike will affect all of the country’s counties, apart from Oslo. In addition, 14 municipalities will be affected by the strike. You can get an overview of which schools will be affected here

In Norway, counties are responsible for funding high schools, while the local municipality funds other schools. This is why the strikes are spread across county and municipal levels. 

Education unions are unhappy with the package offered to teachers by KS, which negotiates with the public sector on behalf of the government, during this year’s collective bargaining agreement. The deal offered by KS was accepted by the public sector as a whole, however. 

KS has previously warned that it didn’t have much room to negotiate as the money teachers are after has been “used up “. 

Since the wage mediation in May, there have been no formal negotiations between the Education Association and KS. 

