Teachers’ strike in Norway to escalate with 1,400 to join industrial action

Some 1,400 teachers in Norway will join an existing strike from Monday, taking the number of education professionals heading out on industrial action to over 2,700.

“Our teachers’ hearts bleed when the students are affected by this conflict. But they are hit harder when they don’t get teachers who are trained for this important and demanding job,” head of the Norwegian Education Association, Steffen Handal, said.

Handal added that teachers had not made unreasonably high demands either.

“We have in no way demanded a substantial salary jump, as some may have had the impression. We are striking because the teachers in the school have received a worse salary development than the other employees in the municipalities in six collective agreements in a row,” he said.

Primary schools and kindergartens will not be affected by the escalation of the strike.

The Norwegian Association of Local and Regional Authorities (KS), the country’s largest employer organisation for the public sector, has previously said that the money teachers are asking for isn’t there and that they haven’t fared worse than other workers.

