LO and NHO to meet Støre over electricity support

Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre will attend a summit with the Norwegian Confederation of Trade Unions (LO) and the Confederation of Norwegian Enterprise (NHO) today.

The three parties will meet to discuss electricity prices, potential support schemes for businesses, and improvements to the existing support to households. The meeting comes as another price record is expected in southern Norway on Tuesday.

Talks between NHO, LO and the PM will begin at 2pm. Norway’s parliament will end its summer recess on September 19th to discuss skyrocketing energy prices, public broadcaster NRK reports. Norway’s Minister of Trade and Industry has said plans for business support will be unveiled in September.

Several banks raise interest rates

Following last week’s key interest rate hike by Norway’s central bank, Norges Bank, several lenders have followed suit and raised interest rates.

Norway’s largest bank DNB has raised the mortgage interest rate by 0.5 percentage points, with the deposit interest also being raised 0.5 percentage points. The new rates will apply to new mortgages and deposits from August 23rd and existing mortgages and deposits from October 6th.

KLP, Sparebank 1 Østlandet and Fana Sparebank have also raised their rates. Nordea was the first bank in Norway to announce a rate hike last week.

A potential strike threatens the transport of goods across the country

Tuesday sees the deadline for mediation talks between trade union Fellesforbundet and employer organisation NHO Logistikk og Transport.

Negotiations on a collective bargaining agreement were broken off on May 30th. If a deal isn’t reached by midnight, freight transport throughout the country could be severely affected as 1,327 union members will head out on strike.

Several departments at Postnord will be affected, and the transport group Schenker.

Norway to lead plastic pollution coalition

On Monday, Norway and Rwanda launched a coalition to stop plastic pollution by 2040.

“We took the initiative to gather a group of ambitious countries to work together for an effective environmental treaty that establishes global rules and stops plastic pollution by 2040,” Climate and Environment Minister Espen Barth Eide said in a press release.

The goal of the coalition is to create a new international binding agreement against plastic pollution, a problem the government expects to worsen without global action.

Plastic waste in rivers and lakes is expected to increase from 109 million tonnes in 2019 to 348 tonnes in 2060, according to an OECD projection.

A number of countries have already joined the coalition, including the UK, Germany, Denmark, Finland, Sweden, Canada, France and South Korea.