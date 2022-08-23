Read news from:
Austria
SHARE
COPY LINK
Paywall free

NORWEGIAN HABITS

TELL US: How do you dress like a Norwegian?

Norwegians, like their Scandinavian counterparts in Sweden and Denmark, are known to have a sharp sense of style. We want to know more about how to dress like a Norwegian.

Published: 23 August 2022 15:24 CEST
Pictured are clothes in a store.
TELL US: What are your top tips for dressing like a Norwegian. Pictured are clothes in a wardrobe. Photo by Burgess Milner on Unsplash

Scandi style has long made waves in fashion circles across the globe. However, do Norwegians live up to this reputation? Do you think they dress to impress, or could they do with sharpening up?

We’re asking readers their thoughts on how Norwegians dress, the most typically Norwegian clothing items and whether they’ve picked up any style cues from the locals.

We’re hoping to use the best answers in a future article on your tips on dressing like a Norwegian.

Thank you for taking a few minutes to fill out the survey below,

Frazer at The Local.

 

Member comments

Log in here to leave a comment.
Become a Member to leave a comment.
Paywall free

NORWEGIAN HABITS

What questions do you have about Norway?

Do you have any pressing questions about Norway, or maybe there’s something you’ve always been curious about? Tell us, and we’ll try and answer the best ones in a future article.

Published: 8 June 2022 11:55 CEST
Updated: 15 June 2022 10:55 CEST
What questions do you have about Norway?

There’s no such thing as a bad question, or so the saying goes, and we want to hear your questions on Norway.

The questions can be anything related to Norway, and it doesn’t matter whether they are more practical, cultural or speculative.

Questions aren’t just restricted to people who live in Norway either. You could be coming to Norway for a holiday, have Norwegian heritage and live abroad, or simply have an interest in the country.

Once we have enough questions, we will put together a follow-up article where we try and answer the best ones in a Q&A style format.

Thanks for taking part,

Frazer at The Local Norway

 

SHOW COMMENTS