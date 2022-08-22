For members
TODAY IN NORWAY
Today in Norway: A roundup of the latest news on Monday
An escalation of the teachers’ strike and a new energy price record are among the headlines from Norway on Monday.
Published: 22 August 2022 08:58 CEST
Find out what's going on in Norway with The Local's roundup of important news. Pictured is Bergen's harbour. Photo by Andrei Ionov on Unsplash
For members
TODAY IN NORWAY
Today in Norway: A roundup of the latest news on Friday
The government come out strong against a possible energy price cap, the police probe an illegal border crossing, plus other news from Norway on Friday.
Published: 19 August 2022 09:01 CEST
Url copied to clipboard!
Member comments