Today in Norway: A roundup of the latest news on Monday

Some 1,300 teachers head out on strike

From today, 1,300 teachers will strike over wages across the country, with more teachers potentially walking out at a later date.

The influx of striking teachers joins 45 education professionals who have been on strike in Bergen since before the summer holidays.

Education unions are unhappy with the package offered to teachers by KS, which negotiates with the public sector on behalf of the government. However, the deal offered by KS was accepted by the public sector as a whole.

The strike will affect all of the country’s counties, apart from Oslo. In addition, 14 municipalities will be affected by the strike initially.

In Norway, counties are responsible for funding high schools, while the local municipality funds other schools. This is why the strikes are spread across the county and municipal levels.

READ MORE: Which schools in Norway will be affected by the teachers’ strike?

Kid’s return to school and absence limit returns.

Most pupils across Norway will return to school today following this year’s nine-week summer holidays.

Kids will be back at school until early or mid-October when they break up for høstferie (the autumn holidays).

The absence rules for students will be reintroduced for middle and high school pupils from today.

If high school students in Norway miss more than 10 percent of lessons in a subject, then the student will fail the subject and not receive a grade. Students can have an authorised absence with valid documentation, such as a doctor’s note. Documentation from another expert, such as a physiotherapist, dentist, psychologist or health nurse, can also be used.

New energy price record

Monday will see a new daily energy price record in southern Norway, according to figures from the European power exchange Nord Pool, reported by Europower.

On Monday, the maximum price in the NO2 energy sector (southern Vestland, Rogaland, Agder, Telemark and old Vestfold) there will be daily price of 5.35 kroner per kWh and a maximum price of 6.08 kroner per kWh between 6-8pm.

The daily price for NO2 is a record, with the previous highest price coming last Thursday. In addition, the peak hourly price has only been higher twice, once in March and once again in December.

Large power outages in north Norway

Following 1,500 lightning strikes in six hours, eight municipalities in northern Norway reported power outages. Among the municipalities that lost power are Bodø, Fauske, Beiarn and Saltdal

Kjetil Kaalaas from the Nordland police district told public broadcaster NRK that the issue was resolved relatively quickly.