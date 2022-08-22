Read news from:
Today in Norway: A roundup of the latest news on Monday

An escalation of the teachers’ strike and a new energy price record are among the headlines from Norway on Monday. 

Published: 22 August 2022 08:58 CEST
Find out what's going on in Norway with The Local's roundup of important news.

Some 1,300 teachers head out on strike

From today, 1,300 teachers will strike over wages across the country, with more teachers potentially walking out at a later date. 

The influx of striking teachers joins 45 education professionals who have been on strike in Bergen since before the summer holidays. 

Education unions are unhappy with the package offered to teachers by KS, which negotiates with the public sector on behalf of the government. However, the deal offered by KS was accepted by the public sector as a whole. 

The strike will affect all of the country’s counties, apart from Oslo. In addition, 14 municipalities will be affected by the strike initially. 

In Norway, counties are responsible for funding high schools, while the local municipality funds other schools. This is why the strikes are spread across the county and municipal levels.

READ MORE: Which schools in Norway will be affected by the teachers’ strike?

Kid’s return to school and absence limit returns. 

Most pupils across Norway will return to school today following this year’s nine-week summer holidays. 

Kids will be back at school until early or mid-October when they break up for høstferie (the autumn holidays). 

The absence rules for students will be reintroduced for middle and high school pupils from today. 

If high school students in Norway miss more than 10 percent of lessons in a subject, then the student will fail the subject and not receive a grade. Students can have an authorised absence with valid documentation, such as a doctor’s note. Documentation from another expert, such as a physiotherapist, dentist, psychologist or health nurse, can also be used. 

New energy price record

Monday will see a new daily energy price record in southern Norway, according to figures from the European power exchange Nord Pool, reported by Europower. 

On Monday, the maximum price in the NO2 energy sector (southern Vestland, Rogaland, Agder, Telemark and old Vestfold) there will be daily price of 5.35 kroner per kWh and a maximum price of 6.08 kroner per kWh between 6-8pm. 

The daily price for NO2 is a record, with the previous highest price coming last Thursday. In addition, the peak hourly price has only been higher twice, once in March and once again in December. 

Large power outages in north Norway

Following 1,500 lightning strikes in six hours, eight municipalities in northern Norway reported power outages. Among the municipalities that lost power are Bodø, Fauske, Beiarn and Saltdal

Kjetil Kaalaas from the Nordland police district told public broadcaster NRK that the issue was resolved relatively quickly.

Today in Norway: A roundup of the latest news on Friday

The government come out strong against a possible energy price cap, the police probe an illegal border crossing, plus other news from Norway on Friday. 

Published: 19 August 2022 09:01 CEST
The government come out strong against an energy price cap 

The leaders of Norway’s political parties met for a televised debate in Arendal last night as part of the weeklong political festival there. 

Energy was a key issue throughout the debate, and both Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre and Finance Minister and leader of the Centre Party Trygve Slagsvold Vedum warned against a maximum electricity price in Norway. 

“We must get stability and predictability. If the maximum price had been the solution, we would have gone for it on the day. But when I don’t do it, it’s because I think it’s wrong, and it can even be counterproductive,” Støre said. 

Meanwhile, Vedum warned that a maximum price could threaten the security of Norway’s electricity supply. 

“This is not the time to experiment,” Vedum said during the debate. 

READ ALSO: What would energy rationing in Norway look like?

Ingebrigsten takes 1,500m gold at Euros

Olympic champion Jakob Ingebrigtsen won the European 1,500m title in Munich on Thursday to seal a back-to-back distance double.

The 21-year-old Norwegian, who dominated the 5,000m on Tuesday, was also in total control of the 1,500m, clocking a championship record of 3min 32.76sec for his second gold of the continental track and field showpiece event.

Britain’s Jake Heyward claimed silver in 3:34.44, with Spain’s Mario Garcia taking bronze in 3:34.88. 

Two out of three believe the government has handled the energy situation poorly

Up to two-thirds believe that the government has done a poor job of managing the current energy situation, according to a survey by newspaper Klassekampen

As many as 44 percent of respondents told the left-leaning paper that the government had handled the situation very poorly, while a further 22 percent said the energy crisis had just been poorly handled. 

Several Labour mayors were contacted about the situation, and the mayor of Sandnes, Stanley Wirak, told the paper that he would mark the government’s performance as very poorly too. 

“When you communicate that you are following the situation closely, then you are not in the shoes (in control of the situation), that is. Communication has been poor, and it has appeared passive,” Wirak said. 

Police probe illegal border crossings from Russia

Three people were arrested in Sør-Varanger in north Norway near the Russian border yesterday. The three had crossed the border from Russia illegally. 

Police said the three have applied for asylum in Norway after crossing the border. 

“They were apprehended by the Norwegian Armed Forces’ border guards and handed over to us,” Chief of Staff Tarjei Tellefsen at the Finnmark Police Chamber told local paper Sør-Varanger avis

It isn’t stated whether the three are Russian citizens. 

“The persons have applied for asylum in Norway, and we have informed the Russian authorities via the Border Commissioner. Beyond this, we have no comments, among other things, to safeguard the legal security of the persons in question,” Tellefsen said. 

