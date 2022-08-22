Read news from:
Over 1,300 teachers in Norway join strike as new school year begins

On Monday, just over 1,300 teachers joined a strike affecting 14 municipalities and all of Norway's counties except Oslo in a dispute over wage rises. 

Published: 22 August 2022 10:17 CEST
Some 1,300 teachers have joined a strike in Norway. Pictured are school classroom chairs. Photo by MChe Lee on Unsplash

The new school year began for most pupils in Norway on Monday. However, some classrooms are facing disruption already as 1,300 teachers strike over wages. The influx of striking teachers joins 45 education professionals who have been on strike in Bergen since before the summer holidays. 

“Ideally, our members would like to be in the classrooms and receive their students after the school holidays. But when KS chooses to make the teachers in the school pay losers for the sixth year in a row, we, unfortunately, have no other choice,” Steffen Handal, head of the Education Association, said when the escalation of the strike was announced last week. 

Handal also previously said that more teachers could be taken out on strike later. 

The strike will affect all of the country’s counties, apart from Oslo. In addition, 14 municipalities will be affected by the strike. You can get an overview of which schools will be affected here

In Norway, counties are responsible for funding high schools, while the local municipality funds other schools. This is why the strikes are spread across county and municipal levels. 

Education unions are unhappy with the package offered to teachers by KS, which negotiates with the public sector on behalf of the government, during this year’s collective bargaining agreement. The deal offered by KS was accepted by the public sector as a whole, however. 

KS has previously warned that it didn’t have much room to negotiate as the money teachers are after has been “used up “. 

Since the wage mediation in May, there have been no formal negotiations between the Education Association and KS. 

OVERVIEW: Which schools in Norway are affected by the teachers’ strike?

More than 1,300 teachers in Norway joined a strike on Monday. These are the schools facing disruption. 

Published: 17 August 2022 12:31 CEST
Updated: 22 August 2022 10:30 CEST
Below is the list of schools that will be affected by the strikes and the number of staff on strike: 

Adger County
Arendal videregående skole (42)

Arendal
Hisøy skole (15)

Bergen

Gimle oppveksttun skole (3)

Slåtthaug skole (34)

Bodø

Alstad ungdomsskole (3)

Bankgata ungdomsskole (27)

Mørkvedmarka skole (2)

Rønvik skole (1)

Saltvern skole (1)

Østbyen skole (1)

Gjøvik

Gjøvik skole (1)

Vardal ungdomsskole (34)

Harstad

Hagebyen skole (22)

Heggen barnehager avd blåbærdalen (1)

Stangnes skole (1)

Haugesund 

Hauge skole (1)

Håvåsen skole (38)

Indre Østfold

Blomsterenga barnehage (1)

Susebakke barnehage (1)

Indre østfold kommune innovasjon og kommunikasjon (1)

Indre østfold kommune tilsyn og forvaltning (1)

Askim ungdomsskole (42)

Havnås oppvekstsenter avd skole (1)

Knapstad barne- og ungdomsskole (1)

Spydeberg ungdomsskole (1)

Trømborg skole (1)

Innlandet County

Gjøvik videregående skole (72)

Lena-valle videregående skole avd lena (2)

Lillestrøm

Kjeller skole (1)

Riddersand skole (1)

Sten-Tærud skole (1)

Tienbråten ressursbarnehage (1)

Vardeåsen skole (1)

Østersund ungdomsskole (32)

Modum

Brunes naturbarnehage (1)

Søndre modum ungdomsskole (24)

Vikersund skole (1)

Molde

Bekkevoll ungdomsskole (33)

St sunniva barnehage (1)

Vågsetra barne- og ungdomsskole (1)

Møre og Romsdal

Molde videregående skole (35)

Romsdal videregående skole (2)

Nordland County

Bodin videregående skole (6)

Bodø videregående skole (60)

Porsgrunn

Borge skole (1)

Grønli skole (1)

Heistadskolene avd barn (1)

Kjølnes ungdomsskole (25)

Lyngvegen barnehage (1)

Tveten skole (1)

Vestsiden skole (2)

Rogaland County

Bryne vidaregåande skule (1)

Haugaland videregående skole (72)

Steinkjer

Beitstad skole (1)

Egge ungdomsskole (30)

Stjørdal 

Halsen ungdomsskole (2)

Hegra ungdomsskole (1)

Lånke skole (1)

Stokkan ungdomsskole (37)

Troms og Finnmark County

Ishavsbyen videregående skole (1)

Stangnes Rå videregående skole avd Stangnes (44)

Heggen videregående skole (27)

Kongsbakken videregående skole (33)

Trømsø

Kvaløysletta skole (41)

Templarheimen barnehage (1)

Tromstun skole (1)

Trudvang barnehage (1)

Trøndelag county

Ole Vig videregående skole (59)

Trøndelag fylkeskommune (1)

Steinkjer videregående skole (59)

Vestfold og Telemark County

Porsgrunn videregående skole (50)

Vestland County

Amalie skram videregående skole (1)

Bergen katedralskole (54)

Slåtthaug videregående skole (28)

Årstad videregående skole (1)

Viken County

Buskerud videregående skole (46)

Mysen videregående skole (65)

Skedsmo videregående skole (80)

Viken fylkeskommune (2)

