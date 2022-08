The government come out strong against an energy price cap

The leaders of Norway’s political parties met for a televised debate in Arendal last night as part of the weeklong political festival there.

Energy was a key issue throughout the debate, and both Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre and Finance Minister and leader of the Centre Party Trygve Slagsvold Vedum warned against a maximum electricity price in Norway.

“We must get stability and predictability. If the maximum price had been the solution, we would have gone for it on the day. But when I don’t do it, it’s because I think it’s wrong, and it can even be counterproductive,” Støre said.

Meanwhile, Vedum warned that a maximum price could threaten the security of Norway’s electricity supply.

“This is not the time to experiment,” Vedum said during the debate.

READ ALSO: What would energy rationing in Norway look like?

Ingebrigsten takes 1,500m gold at Euros

Olympic champion Jakob Ingebrigtsen won the European 1,500m title in Munich on Thursday to seal a back-to-back distance double.

The 21-year-old Norwegian, who dominated the 5,000m on Tuesday, was also in total control of the 1,500m, clocking a championship record of 3min 32.76sec for his second gold of the continental track and field showpiece event.

Britain’s Jake Heyward claimed silver in 3:34.44, with Spain’s Mario Garcia taking bronze in 3:34.88.

Two out of three believe the government has handled the energy situation poorly

Up to two-thirds believe that the government has done a poor job of managing the current energy situation, according to a survey by newspaper Klassekampen.

As many as 44 percent of respondents told the left-leaning paper that the government had handled the situation very poorly, while a further 22 percent said the energy crisis had just been poorly handled.

Several Labour mayors were contacted about the situation, and the mayor of Sandnes, Stanley Wirak, told the paper that he would mark the government’s performance as very poorly too.

“When you communicate that you are following the situation closely, then you are not in the shoes (in control of the situation), that is. Communication has been poor, and it has appeared passive,” Wirak said.

Police probe illegal border crossings from Russia

Three people were arrested in Sør-Varanger in north Norway near the Russian border yesterday. The three had crossed the border from Russia illegally.

Police said the three have applied for asylum in Norway after crossing the border.

“They were apprehended by the Norwegian Armed Forces’ border guards and handed over to us,” Chief of Staff Tarjei Tellefsen at the Finnmark Police Chamber told local paper Sør-Varanger avis.

It isn’t stated whether the three are Russian citizens.

“The persons have applied for asylum in Norway, and we have informed the Russian authorities via the Border Commissioner. Beyond this, we have no comments, among other things, to safeguard the legal security of the persons in question,” Tellefsen said.