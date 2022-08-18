Ukrainian refugees help boost Norwegian population in the second quarter

At the end of the second quarter, Norway’s population was 5,455,600, new figures from national data agency Statistics Norway (SSB) show.
This correlates to population growth of around 20,000 during the second quarter. The figures for the second quarter are the first time the population has risen above 15,000 during the same period since 2011.
Part of the reason for the population growth, according to Statistics Norway, is the influx of Ukrainian refugees into the country due to the war in Ukraine.
“The number is unusual, but not unexpected, due to the war in Ukraine and the refugees from there,” Magnus Haug, adviser at Statistics Norway, said in a report on the figures
In total, 26,100 people immigrated to Norway during the second quarter, with the number of people leaving Norway totalling 8,400.
Norway’s population grew despite an almost record low number of babies being born during the period.
“Figures for both the 1st and 2nd quarter of 2022 show that the normal development of recent years with falling birth rates is back. In the second quarter, 13,300 children were born, the lowest for a second quarter during the 25 years Statistics Norway has kept such quarterly statistics,” Haug said.
The birth surplus- births minus deaths- was at a 20-year low too. The birth surplus during the 2nd quarter was 2,400.
