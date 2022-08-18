Read news from:
Austria
SHARE
COPY LINK

IMMIGRATION

Ukrainian refugees help boost Norwegian population in the second quarter

A large increase in immigration from Ukraine helped offset a low number of births and contributed to an overall growth in the population, figures from Statistics Norway released on Thursday show. 

Published: 18 August 2022 10:27 CEST
Pictured are people on Karl Johan Street in central Oslo.
Norway's population grew during the second quarter. Pictured are people on Karl Johan Street. Photo by Gunnar Ridderström on Unsplash

At the end of the second quarter, Norway’s population was 5,455,600, new figures from national data agency Statistics Norway (SSB) show. 

This correlates to population growth of around 20,000 during the second quarter. The figures for the second quarter are the first time the population has risen above 15,000 during the same period since 2011. 

Part of the reason for the population growth, according to Statistics Norway, is the influx of Ukrainian refugees into the country due to the war in Ukraine. 

“The number is unusual, but not unexpected, due to the war in Ukraine and the refugees from there,” Magnus Haug, adviser at Statistics Norway, said in a report on the figures

In total, 26,100 people immigrated to Norway during the second quarter, with the number of people leaving Norway totalling 8,400. 

Norway’s population grew despite an almost record low number of babies being born during the period. 

“Figures for both the 1st and 2nd quarter of 2022 show that the normal development of recent years with falling birth rates is back. In the second quarter, 13,300 children were born, the lowest for a second quarter during the 25 years Statistics Norway has kept such quarterly statistics,” Haug said. 

The birth surplus- births minus deaths- was at a 20-year low too. The birth surplus during the 2nd quarter was 2,400. 

Member comments

Log in here to leave a comment.
Become a Member to leave a comment.
For members

RESIDENCY PERMITS

What are my rights while I wait for my Norwegian residence permit to be extended?

Many foreigners in Norway need a residence permit to live and work in the country legally. But what are your rights when your residence expires while you wait for a new card to be issued?

Published: 15 August 2022 12:35 CEST
What are my rights while I wait for my Norwegian residence permit to be extended?

Most of those from outside the European Economic Area (EEA) will need a residence permit, whether for workers, students or family members, to be a legal resident in Norway. 

The length of residence will typically depend on one’s permit, and you will need to reapply for another residence card before your old one expires if you want to continue to live, work or study in Norway. 

However, some residence permits can expire before a new one is issued, leaving some confused about their rights while waiting to hear back about their latest application. 

So, what are the rules? The Local has spoken to the Norwegian Immigration Directorate (UDI) to find out what your rights are if your permit expires while waiting for a new one. 

READ ALSO: The most common reason Norwegian permanent residence applications are rejected

Can I keep working in Norway while waiting for a new permit? 

Those with renewable residence permits can continue working (and studying as the same rules apply) while they wait for an answer to their application, even if their permit expires in the meantime. 

“If they (the resident) have a renewable residence permit and they register the application on time, they can work and stay in Norway as before until they receive an answer to the application. This applies even if their residence permit expires while they wait,” Per-Jan Brekke, a senior press adviser at the UDI, told The Local. 

What if my employer asks me to document my rights while my permit is expired? 

You can document to employers and the authorities that you have applied on time by using your application for your new permit and your expired residence card. 

“Your residence card shows the date your residence permit expires. The receipt reference number shows the time when the application was registered. The first four digits of the number show the year the application was registered. The next four digits show the date (YYYYMMDD). For example, receipt numbers beginning with 20200815 show that the application was registered on August 15th 2020,” The UDI writes on its website

Applicants can find their application in the portal

The UDI can also provide written confirmation, which cannot be used to confirm residence when travelling. 

What about my other rights? 

To keep your rights while you wait for a new permit to be issued, you must register an application for renewal or permanent residence online at least seven calendar days before your current permit expires. 

If you apply within this time frame, you will continue to have the same rights to live, work and study in Norway as before- even if you have not had your appointment with the police yet. 

More specifically, this means that you will still have the right to receive support from NAV and remain listed as a resident of Norway in the National Population Register (Folkeregister). 

You can read more about your rights while waiting for a new permit on the UDI’s website here

Can I leave Norway?

Technically, you can leave Norway, but you will have a tough time travelling and may be refused entry to Norway and other countries at the border. 

“Even if they have applied in time, they may have trouble travelling in and out of Norway while waiting for a new permit. This is because they don’t have a valid residence card. Without the residence card, they can be stopped in the border control in other countries. They may also have trouble getting into Norway again when they return,” Brekke told The Local. 

“If they are staying abroad when their residence permit expires, they risk not being allowed back into Norway,” Brekke added. 

Additionally, the UDI cannot provide travellers with written confirmation that they can use to travel while they wait for their new permit. 

“We can`t write confirmations that can be used for travel and which airlines and other countries’ authorities will accept. All travels without a residence card will therefore be at your own risk,” Brekke said. 

How long are waiting times? 

The UDI advises applying as early as possible due to long police waiting times. There isn’t a catch-all expected waiting time for applications, though. Instead, it will depend on the permit you are applying for and your own situation. 

The Norwegian Immigration Directorate (UDI) has guides on rough waiting times for your application times, which it updates regularly. 

The waiting time only calculates the time it takes to process your application and doesn’t take into account how long it will take you to get an appointment to hand in your documents. 

The waiting times are updated every month, so it is worth checking regularly. Additionally, it may take longer to process your case than the waiting time provided. 

You can click here to take a look at the UDI’s waiting times for various application types. 

 For information on renewing a temporary residence permit, click here

You can also find information on ordering a new permanent residence card here

SHOW COMMENTS