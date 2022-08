Decision on key interest rate

Norway’s central bank, Norges Bank, will present its decision on interest rates later today. The announcement will happen at 10am.

In June, the bank decided to opt for a double interest rate hike. Accordingly, the interest rate level was raised from 0.75 to 1.25 percent.

Due to high inflation and low unemployment, several economists expect a second double rate hike. This would see the rate rise to 1.75 percent.

Une Bastholm to step down as leader of the Green Party

Later this week, Une Bastholm will step down as the leader of the Green Party due to the demands of the job, she announced in a Facebook post.

“This week is, therefore, my last week as party leader for MDG (the Green Party). As you can probably imagine, this has not been an easy decision for me. But being a party leader is a position that requires extraordinary effort, time and energy. And I’ve recognised that I don’t have that extra time and energy anymore. I am simply too stretched,” she wrote.

Deputy leader Arild Hermstad will take over as the temporary leader of the party until a new leader is elected.

One in ten would be unable to pay the mortgage if rates rise above four percent

Some 300,000 Norwegians would need to sell their homes or other significant assets if interest rates in the country were to rise above four percent, a new survey from Danske Bank has revealed.

YouGov carried out the survey on behalf of the bank. Online newspaper Nettavisen, which has seen the figures, reports that one in ten would be unable to repay the interest or repayments on their loans if the rate rose above four percent.

Floating interest rates are pretty common in Norway, meaning those who benefitted from historically low rates are now feeling the squeeze.

“It is a very real scenario we are facing. The vast majority will not only have to deal with interest rate increases but also high price growth, such as the increased food prices,” consumer economist Thea Olsen at Danske Bank told the paper.

Political leader debate

The leaders of Norway’s political parties will meet for a debate in Arendal Culture and Town Hall.

Public broadcaster NRK will broadcast the debate from 9:45pm. The debate will take place due to Arendalsuka, the Norwegian political festival held in Arendal every year.