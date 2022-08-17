Today in Norway: A roundup of the latest news on Wednesday

1,300 teachers to join strike next week

From Monday, 1,300 teachers will join a strike in which 14 municipalities and ten counties will be affected.

“Ideally, our members would like to be in the classrooms and receive their students after the school holidays. But when KS chooses to make the teachers in the school pay losers for the sixth year in a row, we, unfortunately, have no other choice,” Steffen Handal, head of the Education Association, said in a press release.

The teachers joining striking work in upper and lower secondary schools, and all the country’s counties, with the exception of Oslo, will be affected.

Those joining the strike follow 45 education professionals in Bergen who started the strike before the summer holidays.

Collapsed bridge to be demolished

Work to demolish the Tretten bridge in Øyer Municipality, north of Lillehammer, begins on Tuesday.

The cars on the bridge when it collapsed will need to be recovered before the bridge is cut up, lifted onto land and taken away.

Demolition work will begin at 11am, but authorities are unsure how long it will take to shift the bridge.

“It is important to get E6 opened as soon as possible, but the work is very demanding. The workers must use the time it takes to get this done in a safe way,” transport manager Aud M. Riseng from Innlandet County told Norwegian newswire NTB.

Media authority to clamp down on gambling ads

The Norwegian Media Authority has requested that fewer gambling advertisements are shown on television.

“The new legal regulation has resulted in a large drop in foreign gambling advertising. Now Norwegian players should also reduce their advertising pressure on TV,” Mari Velsand, director of the Norwegian Media Authority.

The Norwegian Lottery Authority supports the Norwegian Media Authority’s request to scale back the presence of gambling firms on television.

Figures the Norwegian Media Authority has received from Nielsen Media Research show that the market for gambling advertising on Norwegian TV has fallen from 581 million kroner million to 444 million in the past year.

Ingebrigsten retains European title

Norway’s Jakob Ingebrigtsen delivered a masterclass of distance running to easily retain his European 5,000m title in Munich on Tuesday.

The 21-year-old world champion timed 13min 21.13sec, Spain’s Mohamed Katir taking silver in 13:22.98, with Italy’s Yemaneberhan Crippa claiming bronze (13:24.83).