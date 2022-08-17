Read news from:
Austria
SHARE
COPY LINK
For members

TODAY IN NORWAY

Today in Norway: A roundup of the latest news on Wednesday

Over a thousand teachers to join strike, the media authority to crackdown on gambling ads and other news from Norway on Wednesday. 

Published: 17 August 2022 09:15 CEST
Pictured is Norway's Jakob Ingebrigsten.
Find out what's going on in Norway with The Local's short roundup of important news. Pictured: Norway's Jakob Ingebrigtsen wins the men's 5000m final during the European Athletics Championships at the Olympic Stadium in Munich, southern Germany. Photo by ANDREJ ISAKOVIC / AFP

1,300 teachers to join strike next week

From Monday, 1,300 teachers will join a strike in which 14 municipalities and ten counties will be affected. 

“Ideally, our members would like to be in the classrooms and receive their students after the school holidays. But when KS chooses to make the teachers in the school pay losers for the sixth year in a row, we, unfortunately, have no other choice,” Steffen Handal, head of the Education Association, said in a press release. 

The teachers joining striking work in upper and lower secondary schools, and all the country’s counties, with the exception of Oslo, will be affected. 

Those joining the strike follow 45 education professionals in Bergen who started the strike before the summer holidays. 

Collapsed bridge to be demolished

Work to demolish the Tretten bridge in Øyer Municipality, north of Lillehammer, begins on Tuesday. 

The cars on the bridge when it collapsed will need to be recovered before the bridge is cut up, lifted onto land and taken away. 

Demolition work will begin at 11am, but authorities are unsure how long it will take to shift the bridge. 

“It is important to get E6 opened as soon as possible, but the work is very demanding. The workers must use the time it takes to get this done in a safe way,” transport manager Aud M. Riseng from Innlandet County told Norwegian newswire NTB. 

Media authority to clamp down on gambling ads 

The Norwegian Media Authority has requested that fewer gambling advertisements are shown on television. 

“The new legal regulation has resulted in a large drop in foreign gambling advertising. Now Norwegian players should also reduce their advertising pressure on TV,” Mari Velsand, director of the Norwegian Media Authority. 

The Norwegian Lottery Authority supports the Norwegian Media Authority’s request to scale back the presence of gambling firms on television. 

Figures the Norwegian Media Authority has received from Nielsen Media Research show that the market for gambling advertising on Norwegian TV has fallen from 581 million kroner million to 444 million in the past year.

Ingebrigsten retains European title

Norway’s Jakob Ingebrigtsen delivered a masterclass of distance running to easily retain his European 5,000m title in Munich on Tuesday.

The 21-year-old world champion timed 13min 21.13sec, Spain’s Mohamed Katir taking silver in 13:22.98, with Italy’s Yemaneberhan Crippa claiming bronze (13:24.83).

Member comments

Log in here to leave a comment.
Become a Member to leave a comment.
For members

TODAY IN NORWAY

Today in Norway: A roundup of the latest news on Tuesday

Trams halted by heavy rain in Oslo and the government's latest statement on the energy cost crisis are among the leading news stories from Norway on Tuesday.

Published: 16 August 2022 09:55 CEST
Today in Norway: A roundup of the latest news on Tuesday

Norwegian official and wife get death threats after walrus euthanasia

The director of Norway’s fisheries agency and his wife, who does not work for the agency, have received death threats from across the world following the decision last weekend to euthanise a walrus that took up residence in Oslo harbour.

The walrus, nicknamed Freya, attracted crowds while basking in the Oslo fjord this summer but was euthanised on Sunday.

Officials said it was the only option after determining they could not “guarantee the wellbeing of the animal”, while experts criticised an “infinitely sad” decision.

The head of the Norwegian Directorate of Fisheries, Frank Bakke-Jensen, said the abuse he and his wife subsequently received on social media was “way over the line”.

Government submits plan for new energy measures

The government yesterday submitted a plan in which it states it will present new measures to tackle the energy price crisis no later than in the 2023 budget.

In a letter submitted to parliament, the government said that “in close cooperation with partners in the business sector, the government is working to find suitable measures that can alleviate challenges met by parts of the business sector due to high energy prices”.

No specific schedule was given for new measures, but support for households and supply security are other areas being assessed, broadcaster NRK writes.

The energy spokesperson for the opposition Conservative party, Nikolai Astrup, told NRK the announcement was “not good enough” because measures announced in the budget would not become apparent to businesses before December. The matter is more urgent than that, Astrup said.

We’ll have more detail on this story in an article on our website today.

Trams halted by torrential rain in Oslo

Heavy rain in the capital this morning resulted in stoppages on several tram lines.

Oslo hospital, the National Theatre and a section between Skarpsno and Grefsen stations were all affected, according to NRK, with further disruptions possible throughout the day.

Trams can suffer mechanical damage if they are driven over surface water on their lines.

Police to speak to experts after bridge collapse

Police say they will speak to experts as part of investigations after the wooden Tretten bridge collapsed yesterday, sending a car and truck hurtling into the river below.

Two drivers were rescued from their vehicles.

The local E6 road remains closed in the area.

SHOW COMMENTS