ENVIRONMENT

Online campaign raises money for Freya walrus statue in Norway

An online campaign has raised over $20,000 to build a statue in Norway for Freya, a beloved walrus that was euthanised by officials at the weekend.

Published: 17 August 2022 16:09 CEST
An online campaign is raising funds to build a statue to honour Freya, a walrus euthanised by officials. Pictured is a stock photo of a walrus. Photo by Romy Vreeswijk on Unsplash

The walrus gained global attention after she was spotted basking in the Oslo fjord, attracting large crowds keen to spot the 600-kilogram
(1,300-pound) marine mammal.

She was put down on Sunday after officials said she was showing signs of stress and feared she was a threat to the public, who did not keep their distance as requested.

On Wednesday, an online campaign had so far raised 210,000 Norwegian krone ($21,600) to build a statue in the young walrus’s honour.

The campaign’s organiser said the statue should serve as a reminder for future generations to protect animals.

“The culling of Freya sends the extremely negative message that Norway, and in particular Oslo, is not able to make room for wild animals,” Erik Holm said on the fundraising website Spleis.no.

“By erecting a statue of the symbol that Freya has become in such a short time, we will remind ourselves (and generations to come) that we cannot and should not kill or erase nature when it is in our path.”

Freya, estimated to be around five years old, had already been sighted in the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, Denmark and Sweden and chose to spend part of the summer in Norway.

She had made headlines since July 17 when she was first spotted in the waters of the Norwegian capital.

The walrus is a protected species that normally lives in the even more northerly latitudes of the Arctic.

Between long naps in the sun — a walrus can sleep up to 20 hours a day — Freya had been filmed chasing a duck, attacking a swan and dozing on boats struggling to support her bulk.

Despite repeated appeals, curious onlookers continued to approach the mammal, sometimes with children in tow, to take photographs.

Walruses do not normally behave aggressively towards humans, but they can feel threatened by intruders and attack.

Critics said the decision to put the animal down was rushed and did not take her well-being into account.

Officials said sedating Freya and moving her to a less populated area would be too complex an operation.

OSLO

Norwegian official and wife receive death threats after walrus euthanasia

The director of Norway’s fisheries agency and his wife, who does not work for the agency, have received death threats from across the world following a decision to euthanise a walrus that took up residence in Oslo harbour.

Published: 15 August 2022 18:03 CEST
Norwegian official and wife receive death threats after walrus euthanasia

The walrus, nicknamed Freya, attracted crowds while basking in the Oslo fjord this summer but was euthanised on Sunday.

Officials said it was the only option after determining they could not “guarantee the wellbeing of the animal”.

Experts criticised an “infinitely sad” decision, however.

The head of the Norwegian Directorate of Fisheries, Frank Bakke-Jensen, received death threats from Norway and all over the world on Monday after the decision to put down the walrus was reported, broadcaster NRK reported.

Bakke-Jensen’s wife, Hilde Sjurelv, was also the target of threats according to the report.

“It’s completely fine not to agree, but making death threats is going too far. That’s going too far,” Sjurelv told NRK.

Sjurelv has received abuse based on both who she is and her appearance but cited the death threats as the worst of the messages. Several of the messages have been seen by NRK, the broadcaster writes.

“I was shaken and scared when unpleasant messages and comments began pouring in on my phone,” Sjurelv said.

“This is about an issue I have nothing to do with, apart from being married to Frank,” she said.

“I think many people from different countries can express their view but they should limit it to disagreeing and not make direct death threats,” she said.

She has now made her Facebook profile private, she said.

Bakke-Jensen said he would report the threats to police.

“I have no problem receiving complaints or objections about my job to me personally. But I think it’s way over the line to contact my family. But that has unfortunately become part of everyday life,” he told NRK.

“My own safety is taken care of, so I’m not too concerned about that. This is an issue that has been very emotive and that can set off a lot of irrational forces, so we get examples like this,” he said.

The director of the Fisheries agency said he did not think he or his wife would be in need of added security.

“I will do as I have done before, save and send on to the police, and their experts will assess it,” he said.

