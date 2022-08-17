Read news from:
Norway’s sovereign wealth fund shrinks in first half of the year

Norway's sovereign wealth fund, the world's largest, shrank by some 1.68 trillion kroner ($173.2 billion) in the first half of the year, weighed down by tech stocks, the Norwegian central bank said Wednesday.

Published: 17 August 2022 15:38 CEST
Pictured is an oil rig in Norway.
Norway's sovereign wealth fund made a loss in the first half of this year. Pictured is an oil rig in Norwegian waters. Photo by Jan-Rune Smenes Reite: https://www.pexels.com/photo/oil-platfrom-rig-in-the-middle-of-the-ocean-3207536/

The fund, in which the state places its oil revenues, posted a negative return of 14.4 percent in the first six months of the year, with its total value dropping to 11.65 trillion kroner ($1.20 trillion) at the end of June.

“Percentage-wise, it’s the second-biggest decline for a half-year result” since the fund was created in 1996 “and the biggest decline in kroner”, the head of the fund, Nicolai Tangen, said in a presentation.

Since the start of the year, markets have been rocked by rising interest rates and high inflation due in particular to soaring energy prices and the war in Ukraine, all of which are fuelling fears of a recession.

READ MORE: What does Norway do with its oil money?

The fund was weighed down primarily by its equity holdings, which declined by 17 percent.

Technology stocks performed particularly poorly during the period, registering a 28-percent fall as the end of restrictions related to the
Covid-19 pandemic dragged down giants such as Meta, the parent company of Facebook, Amazon, Apple and Microsoft.

Energy was the only sector where the fund saw a positive development, with those shares up by 13 percent. Stocks accounted for 68.5 percent of the portfolio at the end of June.

The fund holds stakes in some 9,300 companies and controls around 1.3 percent of global market capitalisation. The value of its bond investments, which accounted for 28.3 percent of its assets, shrank by 9.3 percent, while its unlisted real estate holdings, which made up three percent of the portfolio, climbed by 7.1 percent.

The fund’s placements in unlisted renewable energy projects — which accounted for just 0.1 percent of its investments — also plunged by 13.3 percent.

All of the fund’s investments are outside Norway, Western Europe’s biggest oil and gas exporter, so as to avoid overheating the Norwegian economy. While the fund — which is aimed at financing the future needs of Norway’s generous welfare state — lost money during the first half of this year, rising share prices have helped it rebound in the beginning of the second half. 

On Wednesday, according to a counter on the central bank’s website, the fund was valued at 12.3 trillion kroner ($1.26 trillion).

Record high food price rises drive latest inflation figures in Norway 

A sharp rise in food prices in July helped drive inflation in Norway over the last year to levels last seen in the 80s, figures released by Statistics Norway on Wednesday show. 

Published: 10 August 2022 11:27 CEST
Norway’s consumer price index (CPI), which measures inflation, increased by 6.8 percent between last month and July 2021, the latest figures from Statistics Norway (SSB) show. 

There has not been higher growth in Norway since 1988. Significant increases in the price of food and fuel helped drive the inflation figures. From June to July, the price of food and non-alcoholic beverages rose by 7.6 percent.

“A historically high price increase for food and non-alcoholic beverages in July was clearly the most important reason for the rise in the consumer price index in July. We have never previously measured a similar price increase for food from one month to the next in the CPI,” Espen Kristiansen from Statistics Norway said of the figures. 

The previous largest monthly increase in the price of groceries was in July 1981, when prices rose 5.3 percent. Over the last year, food has increased 10.4 percent. 

Part of the explanation for the high increase in food last month was July is one of the two times a year when supermarkets have the opportunity to raise prices across the board following negotiations with suppliers. The other month supermarkets can make wholesale changes to their prices in February. 

Fuel also saw a huge rise of 47.4 percent over the last 12 months, although the cost of petrol fell by 4.1 percent over the last month. The cost of goods and services has also contributed to the CPI rising 6.8 percent during the previous 12 months. 

In a recent analysis, Consumption Research Norway (SIFO) at Oslo Metropolitan University concluded that one in three homes in Norway have worse finances now than they did in January this year.

READ MORE: ‘One in three’ Norwegian homes worse off than at start of 2022

