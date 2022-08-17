Read news from:
Austria
More than 1,300 teachers in Norway to join strike 

From Monday, over 1,300 teachers will join a strike affecting 14 municipalities and all of Norway's counties, except Oslo, the Education Association announced Wednesday. 

Published: 17 August 2022 10:46 CEST
Pictured is a classroom in Norway.
Some 1,300 teachers in Norway will be taken out on strike from next Monday. Pictured is a classroom in Norway.Photo by Taylor Wilcox on Unsplash

Some 1,300 teachers will join a teachers’ strike in Norway from Monday. The influx of striking teachers joins 45 education professionals who have been on strike in Bergen since before the summer holidays. 

“Ideally, our members would like to be in the classrooms and receive their students after the school holidays. But when KS chooses to make the teachers in the school pay losers for the sixth year in a row, we unfortunately have no other choice,” Steffen Handal, head of the Education Association, said in a press release. 

The union leader added that the fact more teachers aren’t being taken out on strike, to begin with, is a sign that the strike could be long-lasting with more teachers going on strike at a later date. 

However, Handal did stress that he wanted a quick resolution to the strike to be reached. 

“We want the strike to last as short as possible, but everything depends on whether KS wants to return to the negotiating table or not, Handal said. 

All of the country’s counties, apart from Oslo, will be affected by the strike. In addition, 14 municipalities will be affected by the strike. You can get an overview of which schools will be affected here

In Norway, counties are responsible for funding high-schools, while other schools are funded by the local municipality. This is why the strikes are spread across county and municipal level. 

Education unions are unhappy with the package offered to teachers by KS, which negotiates with the public sector on behalf of the government. The deal offered by KS was accepted by the public sector as a whole. 

KS has previously warned that it didn’t have much room to negotiate as the money teachers are after has been “used up“. 

OVERVIEW: Which schools in Norway will be affected by the teachers’ strike?

More than 1,300 teachers in Norway will strike from next week. Here are the schools facing disruption. 

Published: 17 August 2022 12:31 CEST
The strike will affect all of the country’s counties, apart from Oslo. In addition, 14 municipalities will be affected by the strike initially. The municipalities that will be affected are Arendal, Bergen, Bodø, Gjøvik, Harstad, Haugesund, Indre Østfold, Lillestrøm, Modum, Molde, Porsgrunn, Steinkjer, Stjørdal and Tromsø.

In Norway, counties are responsible for funding high schools, while the local municipality funds other schools. This is why the strikes are spread across the county and municipal levels.

Below is the list of schools that will be affected by the strikes and the number of staff on strike: 

Adger County
Arendal videregående skole (42)

Arendal
Hisøy skole (15)

Bergen

Gimle oppveksttun skole (3)

Slåtthaug skole (34)

Bodø

Alstad ungdomsskole (3)

Bankgata ungdomsskole (27)

Mørkvedmarka skole (2)

Rønvik skole (1)

Saltvern skole (1)

Østbyen skole (1)

Gjøvik

Gjøvik skole (1)

Vardal ungdomsskole (34)

Harstad

Hagebyen skole (22)

Heggen barnehager avd blåbærdalen (1)

Stangnes skole (1)

Haugesund 

Hauge skole (1)

Håvåsen skole (38)

Indre Østfold

Blomsterenga barnehage (1)

Susebakke barnehage (1)

Indre østfold kommune innovasjon og kommunikasjon (1)

Indre østfold kommune tilsyn og forvaltning (1)

Askim ungdomsskole (42)

Havnås oppvekstsenter avd skole (1)

Knapstad barne- og ungdomsskole (1)

Spydeberg ungdomsskole (1)

Trømborg skole (1)

Innlandet County

Gjøvik videregående skole (72)

Lena-valle videregående skole avd lena (2)

Lillestrøm

Kjeller skole (1)

Riddersand skole (1)

Sten-Tærud skole (1)

Tienbråten ressursbarnehage (1)

Vardeåsen skole (1)

Østersund ungdomsskole (32)

Modum

Brunes naturbarnehage (1)

Søndre modum ungdomsskole (24)

Vikersund skole (1)

Molde

Bekkevoll ungdomsskole (33)

St sunniva barnehage (1)

Vågsetra barne- og ungdomsskole (1)

Møre og Romsdal

Molde videregående skole (35)

Romsdal videregående skole (2)

Nordland County

Bodin videregående skole (6)

Bodø videregående skole (60)

Porsgrunn

Borge skole (1)

Grønli skole (1)

Heistadskolene avd barn (1)

Kjølnes ungdomsskole (25)

Lyngvegen barnehage (1)

Tveten skole (1)

Vestsiden skole (2)

Rogaland County

Bryne vidaregåande skule (1)

Haugaland videregående skole (72)

Steinkjer

Beitstad skole (1)

Egge ungdomsskole (30)

Stjørdal 

Halsen ungdomsskole (2)

Hegra ungdomsskole (1)

Lånke skole (1)

Stokkan ungdomsskole (37)

Troms og Finnmark County

Ishavsbyen videregående skole (1)

Stangnes Rå videregående skole avd Stangnes (44)

Heggen videregående skole (27)

Kongsbakken videregående skole (33)

Trømsø

Kvaløysletta skole (41)

Templarheimen barnehage (1)

Tromstun skole (1)

Trudvang barnehage (1)

Trøndelag county

Ole Vig videregående skole (59)

Trøndelag fylkeskommune (1)

Steinkjer videregående skole (59)

Vestfold og Telemark County

Porsgrunn videregående skole (50)

Vestland County

Amalie skram videregående skole (1)

Bergen katedralskole (54)

Slåtthaug videregående skole (28)

Årstad videregående skole (1)

Viken County

Buskerud videregående skole (46)

Mysen videregående skole (65)

Skedsmo videregående skole (80)

Viken fylkeskommune (2)

