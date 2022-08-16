For members
TODAY IN NORWAY
Today in Norway: A roundup of the latest news on Tuesday
Trams halted by heavy rain in Oslo and the government's latest statement on the energy cost crisis are among the leading news stories from Norway on Tuesday.
Published: 16 August 2022 09:55 CEST
TODAY IN NORWAY
Today in Norway: A roundup of the latest news on Monday
A bridge collapse, Freya euthanised, and the PM says conditions will be imposed on energy exports, plus other news from Norway on Monday.
Published: 15 August 2022 09:29 CEST
