TODAY IN NORWAY

Today in Norway: A roundup of the latest news on Tuesday

Trams halted by heavy rain in Oslo and the government's latest statement on the energy cost crisis are among the leading news stories from Norway on Tuesday.

Published: 16 August 2022 09:55 CEST
Today in Norway: A roundup of the latest news on Tuesday
Heavy rain caused disruptions to Norway's tram system on Tuesday. Photo by Max on Unsplash

Norwegian official and wife get death threats after walrus euthanasia

The director of Norway’s fisheries agency and his wife, who does not work for the agency, have received death threats from across the world following the decision last weekend to euthanise a walrus that took up residence in Oslo harbour.

The walrus, nicknamed Freya, attracted crowds while basking in the Oslo fjord this summer but was euthanised on Sunday.

Officials said it was the only option after determining they could not “guarantee the wellbeing of the animal”, while experts criticised an “infinitely sad” decision.

The head of the Norwegian Directorate of Fisheries, Frank Bakke-Jensen, said the abuse he and his wife subsequently received on social media was “way over the line”.

Government submits plan for new energy measures

The government yesterday submitted a plan in which it states it will present new measures to tackle the energy price crisis no later than in the 2023 budget.

In a letter submitted to parliament, the government said that “in close cooperation with partners in the business sector, the government is working to find suitable measures that can alleviate challenges met by parts of the business sector due to high energy prices”.

No specific schedule was given for new measures, but support for households and supply security are other areas being assessed, broadcaster NRK writes.

The energy spokesperson for the opposition Conservative party, Nikolai Astrup, told NRK the announcement was “not good enough” because measures announced in the budget would not become apparent to business before December. The matter is more urgent than that, Astrup said.

We’ll have more detail on this story in an article on our website today.

Trams halted by torrential rain in Oslo

Heavy rain in the capital this morning resulted in stoppages on several tram lines.

Oslo hospital, the National Theatre and a section between Skarpsno and Grefsen stations were all affected, according to NRK, with further disruptions possible throughout the day.

Trams can suffer mechanical damage if they are driven over surface water on their lines.

Police to speak to experts after bridge collapse

Police say they will speak to experts as part of investigations after the wooden Tretten bridge collapsed yesterday, sending a car and truck hurtling into the river below.

Two drivers were rescued from their vehicles.

The local E6 road remains closed in the area.

