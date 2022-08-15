For members
RESIDENCY PERMITS
What are my rights while I wait for my Norwegian residence permit to be extended?
Many foreigners in Norway need a residence permit to live and work in the country legally. But what are your rights when your residence expires while you wait for a new card to be issued?
Published: 15 August 2022 12:35 CEST
These are your key rights when your Norwegian residence permits expire and you wait for a new one. Pictured is Ålesund in Norway. Photo by Andrei Ionov on Unsplash
RESIDENCY PERMITS
The most common reason Norwegian permanent residence applications are rejected
Permanent residence comes with the benefit of living and working in Norway for as long as you wish. The UDI has revealed to The Local the most common reason why people have their permanent residence applications turned down.
Published: 27 July 2022 12:21 CEST
Updated: 11 August 2022 15:28 CEST
