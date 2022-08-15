Read news from:
Austria
RESIDENCY PERMITS

What are my rights while I wait for my Norwegian residence permit to be extended?

Many foreigners in Norway need a residence permit to live and work in the country legally. But what are your rights when your residence expires while you wait for a new card to be issued?

Published: 15 August 2022 12:35 CEST
Pictured is Ålesund in west Norway.
These are your key rights when your Norwegian residence permits expire and you wait for a new one. Pictured is Ålesund in Norway. Photo by Andrei Ionov on Unsplash

Most of those from outside the European Economic Area (EEA) will need a residence permit, whether for workers, students or family members, to be a legal resident in Norway. 

The length of residence will typically depend on one’s permit, and you will need to reapply for another residence card before your old one expires if you want to continue to live, work or study in Norway. 

However, some residence permits can expire before a new one is issued, leaving some confused about their rights while waiting to hear back about their latest application. 

So, what are the rules? The Local has spoken to the Norwegian Immigration Directorate (UDI) to find out what your rights are if your permit expires while waiting for a new one. 

READ ALSO: The most common reason Norwegian permanent residence applications are rejected

Can I keep working in Norway while waiting for a new permit? 

Those with renewable residence permits can continue working (and studying as the same rules apply) while they wait for an answer to their application, even if their permit expires in the meantime. 

“If they (the resident) have a renewable residence permit and they register the application on time, they can work and stay in Norway as before until they receive an answer to the application. This applies even if their residence permit expires while they wait,” Per-Jan Brekke, a senior press adviser at the UDI, told The Local. 

What if my employer asks me to document my rights while my permit is expired? 

You can document to employers and the authorities that you have applied on time by using your application for your new permit and your expired residence card. 

“Your residence card shows the date your residence permit expires. The receipt reference number shows the time when the application was registered. The first four digits of the number show the year the application was registered. The next four digits show the date (YYYYMMDD). For example, receipt numbers beginning with 20200815 show that the application was registered on August 15th 2020,” The UDI writes on its website

Applicants can find their application in the portal

The UDI can also provide written confirmation, which cannot be used to confirm residence when travelling. 

What about my other rights? 

To keep your rights while you wait for a new permit to be issued, you must register an application for renewal or permanent residence online at least seven calendar days before your current permit expires. 

If you apply within this time frame, you will continue to have the same rights to live, work and study in Norway as before- even if you have not had your appointment with the police yet. 

More specifically, this means that you will still have the right to receive support from NAV and remain listed as a resident of Norway in the National Population Register (Folkeregister). 

You can read more about your rights while waiting for a new permit on the UDI’s website here

Can I leave Norway?

Technically, you can leave Norway, but you will have a tough time travelling and may be refused entry to Norway and other countries at the border. 

“Even if they have applied in time, they may have trouble travelling in and out of Norway while waiting for a new permit. This is because they don’t have a valid residence card. Without the residence card, they can be stopped in the border control in other countries. They may also have trouble getting into Norway again when they return,” Brekke told The Local. 

“If they are staying abroad when their residence permit expires, they risk not being allowed back into Norway,” Brekke added. 

Additionally, the UDI cannot provide travellers with written confirmation that they can use to travel while they wait for their new permit. 

“We can`t write confirmations that can be used for travel and which airlines and other countries’ authorities will accept. All travels without a residence card will therefore be at your own risk,” Brekke said. 

How long are waiting times? 

The UDI advises applying as early as possible due to long police waiting times. There isn’t a catch-all expected waiting time for applications, though. Instead, it will depend on the permit you are applying for and your own situation. 

The Norwegian Immigration Directorate (UDI) has guides on rough waiting times for your application times, which it updates regularly. 

The waiting time only calculates the time it takes to process your application and doesn’t take into account how long it will take you to get an appointment to hand in your documents. 

The waiting times are updated every month, so it is worth checking regularly. Additionally, it may take longer to process your case than the waiting time provided. 

You can click here to take a look at the UDI’s waiting times for various application types. 

 For information on renewing a temporary residence permit, click here

You can also find information on ordering a new permanent residence card here

RESIDENCY PERMITS

The most common reason Norwegian permanent residence applications are rejected

Permanent residence comes with the benefit of living and working in Norway for as long as you wish. The UDI has revealed to The Local the most common reason why people have their permanent residence applications turned down. 

Published: 27 July 2022 12:21 CEST
Updated: 11 August 2022 15:28 CEST
The most common reason Norwegian permanent residence applications are rejected

Norwegian permanent residence allows someone to live and work in Norway as long as they wish. Additionally, it comes with the benefit of no longer having to reapply for residency but instead simply renewing your card every couple of years. 

For those on work permits, the benefit is even greater as those with permanent residence can switch jobs, positions and careers without requiring a new work permit to be issued. 

READ MORE: 

Last year, around 16,000 people in Norway were granted permanent residence in Norway, according to figures given to The Local by the Norwegian Directorate of Immigration (UDI). 

However, permanent residence comes with several requirements which applicants must meet. 

The UDI told The Local that around 10 percent of permanent residence applications in 2021 were rejected as the applicant didn’t fulfil the requirements. 

According to the immigration directorate, failure to meet one particular requirement was the most common reason applicants were rejected. 

“The most common reason for rejection was that the applicant did not have sufficient income. In 45 percent of the rejected cases, the applicants did not meet this requirement,” the UDI told The Local. 

What are the income requirements? 

To be granted permanent residence, applicants must meet the income requirements. This means you must have had your own income within the last 12 months, equal to or more than 278,693 kroner. 

For those on family immigration permits, this must be your own income too. Unlike the application for a temporary family immigration permit, you can’t have the person you moved to Norway to be with meet the requirements for you. 

This income can be from employment, business income, pension payments, or regular income from earned interest, rental income and insurance settlements. 

Sickness benefit, pregnancy benefit, parental benefit, retirement pension, unemployment benefit, work assessment allowance, and single parent’s benefit also counts. Loans or grants received in connection with studies are also permitted. 

These incomes can all be combined to reach the minimum requirement, as outlined by the UDI. 

The rules also stipulate that you must not have received any financial assistance from the Norwegian Labour and Welfare Administration (NAV). This rule excludes the benefits outlined above and doesn’t include financial aid from NAV (økonomisk sosialhjelp) which you have received for a short time (maximum of three months) to cover additional expenses which you do not typically have.

Assistance from NAV received while waiting for sickness benefit, pregnancy benefit, parental benefit, retirement pension, unemployment benefit, work assessment allowance, or support for single parents also doesn’t stop someone from qualifying for permanent residency.

Although if you have received any benefits outside of the ones detailed above, then at least 12 months will need to have passed between receiving your last payment and you applying for permanent residence to qualify fully.  

If you don’t meet this income requirement, you can still technically be granted permanent residence. If you earned less than the required amount in the 12 months before your application is submitted, you could still qualify if you had a full-time job in the 12 months leading to your application and were paid the legal minimum wage

