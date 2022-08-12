Norwegian police give go-ahead for autumn Pride parade

Oslo’s Police District chief of staff Harald Nilssen told newspaper Aftenposten that police believed it would be possible to go ahead with the festival later in 2022.

“Oslo Police District has a lot of experience with preparing different events. Most of the work is done in advance with dialogue and preventative work,” Nilssen said via email.

“In addition to this we allocate resources in accordance with what is needed,” the senior police officer also said in the mail to Aftenposten.

Earlier this week, the director of the Oslo Pride, Kristin Haugsevje, event said it was unclear whether a parade could take place this autumn due to the current threat level against the event.

Oslo Pride was cancelled on June 25th after a mass shooting in the centre of the city the night before in which two people were killed and 21 injured.

A subsequent LGBT solidarity event in Oslo was also cancelled over police fears of copycat attacks.

READ ALSO: Oslo shooting suspect remanded in custody for four weeks