OSLO

Norway considers euthanising walrus that won hearts in Oslo fjord

Norwegian authorities are considering putting down a walrus that won hearts basking in the sun of the Oslo fjord, amid fears it is putting itself and the public in danger.

Published: 12 August 2022 10:13 CEST
Illustration photo of a walrus. Norway is considering putting down a walrus that has been spotted regularly in Oslo fjord this summer, citing possible danger to the public. Photo by Romy Vreeswijk on Unsplash

Despite repeated appeals to the public to keep their distance from the walrus — a young female weighing 600 kilos (1,300 pounds) that has been nicknamed Freya — the mammal continues to attract big crowds, the Fisheries Directorate said in a statement on Thursday.

Its text was accompanied by a photograph of a group of onlookers crowding near the animal.

“The public’s reckless behaviour and failure to follow authorities’ recommendations could put lives in danger”, a spokeswoman for the fisheries agency, Nadia Jdaini, said.

“We are now exploring other measures, and euthanasia may be a real alternative”, she added.

Freya, whose name is a reference to the Norse goddess of beauty and love, has made headlines since July 17th when she was first spotted in the waters of the Norwegian capital.

Walruses normally lives in the even more northerly latitudes of the Arctic.

Between long naps — a walrus can sleep up to 20 hours a day — Freya has been filmed chasing a duck, attacking a swan and, more often than not, dozing on boats struggling to support her bulk.

Despite the recommendations, some curious onlookers have continued to approach her, sometimes with children in tow, to take photographs.

“Her health has clearly declined. The walrus is not getting enough rest and the experts we have consulted now suspect that the animal is stressed,” Jdaini said.

A protected species, walruses normally eat molluscs, small fish, shrimps and crabs. 

While they don’t normally attack people, they can if they feel threatened, according to authorities.

OSLO

Norwegian police give go-ahead for autumn Pride parade

Police in Oslo say it will be possible for the Norwegian capital to arrange a Pride parade this autumn, media in the Nordic country reported on Friday.

Published: 12 August 2022 16:45 CEST
Oslo’s Police District chief of staff Harald Nilssen told newspaper Aftenposten that police believed it would be possible to go ahead with the festival later in 2022.

“Oslo Police District has a lot of experience with preparing different events. Most of the work is done in advance with dialogue and preventative work,” Nilssen said via email.

“In addition to this we allocate resources in accordance with what is needed,” the senior police officer also said in the mail to Aftenposten.

Earlier this week, the director of the Oslo Pride, Kristin Haugsevje, event said it was unclear whether a parade could take place this autumn due to the current threat level against the event.

Oslo Pride was cancelled on June 25th after a mass shooting in the centre of the city the night before in which two people were killed and 21 injured.

A subsequent LGBT solidarity event in Oslo was also cancelled over police fears of copycat attacks.

