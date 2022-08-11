Read news from:
Today in Norway: A roundup of the latest news on Thursday 

The GP system in Norway to undergo review, a windfall for Statnett and why low production is a sign energy measures are working are among the headlines from Norway on Thursday. 

Pictured are houses in Trondheim.
Norway to review the current GP system

The government has tasked an expert committee to devise measures to improve the current GP scheme, it announced on Thursday morning. 

More than 175,000 residents are currently without a GP in Norway, according to the government. 

“The current action plan (to improve the GP system) has several good measures, but they have not had the desired effect. Then we have to think again, and we have to take new measures. We cannot continue on the same track and hope that the situation will resolve itself over time,” Minister of Health and Care Ingvild Kjerkol said. 

Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre said next year’s budget would include more funding for the GP scheme. 

Part of the expert committee’s objectives will be to develop proposals for how the GP system should be funded and organised.

In a survey of The Local’s readers on the Norwegian healthcare system, being left on a GP waiting system or struggling to get an appointment were two common issues. 

Windfall for Statnett 

State-owned Statnett has announced record bottleneck revenues for July. It made around 3 billion kroner in bottleneck revenues in July, taking the total for the year to over 11 billion kroner. 

Bottleneck revenues is income that Statnett receives when electricity flows from one area to another. The difference between the prices in different regions goes to Statnett.

Last year, Statnett made 5.3 billion kroner from bottleneck revenues. Around 75 percent of Statnett’s revenues have come from bottlenecks this year, according to Europower

One silver lining for those paying record high prices for energy in Norway is that Statnett will eventually have to return the additional income from bottlenecks to customers

Low energy production is a sign that measures are working

Historically low energy production in the south is a sign that measures to ensure a sufficient energy supply in the winter are working, Oil and Energy Minister Terje Aasland has said. 

“It is a positive development that shows that the power producers are holding on to water,” he said at a press conference on Wednesday.

The low production output comes after the government asked producers to slow down production and provide regular updates on the power situation. 

Power production in eastern and south-west Norway fell to a historically low-level last week, according to the Norwegian Water Resources and Energy Directorate (NVE). 

Fears more could slip into fuel poverty this winter

The Norwegian Consumer Council fears that high energy prices could force more people into energy poverty. 

“Many consumers will have to save in other areas to pay the increased electricity costs, while others will struggle to cover the increased expenses”, Inger Lise Blyverket, director of the Consumer Council, said to the consumer rights group’s website.

The Consumer Council said that energy bills could double this year, and the poorest will likely be the hardest hit.

The latest inflation figures, energy prices potentially forcing ski resorts to stay shut, and doubts over a pride event in Oslo this year are among the headlines from Norway on Wednesday.

Published: 10 August 2022 09:24 CEST
Inflation at 6.8 percent over the last year

Norway’s consumer price index, which measures inflation, increased by 6.8 percent between last month and July 2021, the latest figures from Statistics Norway (SSB) show

Big increases in the price of food and fuel helped drive the inflation figures. 

From June to July, the price of food and non-alcoholic beverages rose by 7.6 percent. There has not been higher growth in Norway since 1988. 

“A historically high price increase for food and non-alcoholic beverages in July was the most important reason for the rise in the consumer price index (CPI) in July. We have never previously measured a similar price increase for food from one month to another in the CPI,” Espen Kristiansen from SSB said of the figures. 

Energy prices could force ski resorts to shut

High electricity prices and the potential of power rationing could cause significant issues for small and medium-sized ski resorts in Norway, business newspaper Dagens Næringsliv writes. 

Industry organisation, Norwegian Alpine Resorts and Mountain Destinations, has sent a letter to the Prime Minister, Finance Minister and the Minister of Culture calling for measures from the state to help businesses. 

Some of the highest costs for an alpine resort are artificial snow production, which requires large amounts of power. 

“In our area, with the prices that are predicted now, we are looking at a tenfold increase in power costs, perhaps more for the coming winter,” Odd Stensrud, deputy chairman of the industry organisation and general manager of Alpinco, which owns and operates the alpine resorts at Hafjell and Kvitfjell, told the paper. 

Uncertainty over whether there will be a pride event in Oslo this year

Organisers are uncertain if they will have a pride event in the capital this year. 

The original celebration, planned for June, was postponed indefinitely following a mass shooting at a gay pub and other locations the night before the main pride event in Oslo was due to be held. 

“The safety of the public comes first. Oslo Pride has not made a final decision yet. We adhere to the police’s recommendations, and when the level of terrorism, according to the police, is as high as it is, it is not possible to plan the practicalities at the present time,” Oslo Pride leader Inger Kristin Haugsevje told LGBT paper Blikk.

Power costs could curtail church activities 

Churches in Kongsberg have nearly trebled their electricity budget for the year but still might need to close their doors due to high energy prices, Christian newspaper Vårt Land reports. 

Kongsberg’s ecclesiastical joint council has petitioned the government for energy support for businesses. 

