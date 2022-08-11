For members
TODAY IN NORWAY
Today in Norway: A roundup of the latest news on Thursday
The GP system in Norway to undergo review, a windfall for Statnett and why low production is a sign energy measures are working are among the headlines from Norway on Thursday.
Published: 11 August 2022 09:29 CEST
Find out what's going on in Norway on Thursday with The Local's short roundup of news in English. Pictured are houses in Trondheim. Photo by Jo Sorgenfri on Unsplash
