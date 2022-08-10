Today in Norway: A roundup of the latest news on Wednesday 

Inflation at 6.8 percent over the last year

Norway’s consumer price index, which measures inflation, increased by 6.8 percent between last month and July 2021, the latest figures from Statistics Norway (SSB) show

Big increases in the price of food and fuel helped drive the inflation figures.

From June to July, the price of food and non-alcoholic beverages rose by 7.6 percent. There has not been higher growth in Norway since 1988.

“A historically high price increase for food and non-alcoholic beverages in July was the most important reason for the rise in the consumer price index (CPI) in July. We have never previously measured a similar price increase for food from one month to another in the CPI,” Espen Kristiansen from SSB said of the figures.

Energy prices could force ski resorts to shut

High electricity prices and the potential of power rationing could cause significant issues for small and medium-sized ski resorts in Norway, business newspaper Dagens Næringsliv writes.

Industry organisation, Norwegian Alpine Resorts and Mountain Destinations, has sent a letter to the Prime Minister, Finance Minister and the Minister of Culture calling for measures from the state to help businesses.

Some of the highest costs for an alpine resort are artificial snow production, which requires large amounts of power.

“In our area, with the prices that are predicted now, we are looking at a tenfold increase in power costs, perhaps more for the coming winter,” Odd Stensrud, deputy chairman of the industry organisation and general manager of Alpinco, which owns and operates the alpine resorts at Hafjell and Kvitfjell, told the paper.

Uncertainty over whether there will be a pride event in Oslo this year

Organisers are uncertain if they will have a pride event in the capital this year.

The original celebration, planned for June, was postponed indefinitely following a mass shooting at a gay pub and other locations the night before the main pride event in Oslo was due to be held.

“The safety of the public comes first. Oslo Pride has not made a final decision yet. We adhere to the police’s recommendations, and when the level of terrorism, according to the police, is as high as it is, it is not possible to plan the practicalities at the present time,” Oslo Pride leader Inger Kristin Haugsevje told LGBT paper Blikk.

Power costs could curtail church activities

Churches in Kongsberg have nearly trebled their electricity budget for the year but still might need to close their doors due to high energy prices, Christian newspaper Vårt Land reports.

Kongsberg’s ecclesiastical joint council has petitioned the government for energy support for businesses.