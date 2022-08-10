For members
TODAY IN NORWAY
Today in Norway: A roundup of the latest news on Wednesday
The latest inflation figures, energy prices potentially forcing ski resorts to stay shut, and doubts over a pride event in Oslo this year are among the headlines from Norway on Wednesday.
Published: 10 August 2022 09:24 CEST
Find out what's going on in Norway on Wednesday with The Local's short roundup of important Norwegian news in English. Pictured is a off-piste skier in the Lyngen Peninsula. Photo by Hendrik Morkel on Unsplash
Url copied to clipboard!
Member comments