Today in Norway: A roundup of the latest news on Wednesday 

The latest inflation figures, energy prices potentially forcing ski resorts to stay shut, and doubts over a pride event in Oslo this year are among the headlines from Norway on Wednesday.

Published: 10 August 2022 09:24 CEST
Pictured is a off-piste skier in the Lyngen Peninsula.
Find out what's going on in Norway on Wednesday with The Local's short roundup of important Norwegian news in English.

Inflation at 6.8 percent over the last year

Norway’s consumer price index, which measures inflation, increased by 6.8 percent between last month and July 2021, the latest figures from Statistics Norway (SSB) show

Big increases in the price of food and fuel helped drive the inflation figures. 

From June to July, the price of food and non-alcoholic beverages rose by 7.6 percent. There has not been higher growth in Norway since 1988. 

“A historically high price increase for food and non-alcoholic beverages in July was the most important reason for the rise in the consumer price index (CPI) in July. We have never previously measured a similar price increase for food from one month to another in the CPI,” Espen Kristiansen from SSB said of the figures. 

READ ALSO: How do food prices in Norway compare to the rest of Europe? 

Energy prices could force ski resorts to shut

High electricity prices and the potential of power rationing could cause significant issues for small and medium-sized ski resorts in Norway, business newspaper Dagens Næringsliv writes. 

Industry organisation, Norwegian Alpine Resorts and Mountain Destinations, has sent a letter to the Prime Minister, Finance Minister and the Minister of Culture calling for measures from the state to help businesses. 

Some of the highest costs for an alpine resort are artificial snow production, which requires large amounts of power. 

“In our area, with the prices that are predicted now, we are looking at a tenfold increase in power costs, perhaps more for the coming winter,” Odd Stensrud, deputy chairman of the industry organisation and general manager of Alpinco, which owns and operates the alpine resorts at Hafjell and Kvitfjell, told the paper. 

READ MORE: Norway’s Prime Minister warns that high energy prices could continue for years

Uncertainty over whether there will be a pride event in Oslo this year

Organisers are uncertain if they will have a pride event in the capital this year. 

The original celebration, planned for June, was postponed indefinitely following a mass shooting at a gay pub and other locations the night before the main pride event in Oslo was due to be held. 

“The safety of the public comes first. Oslo Pride has not made a final decision yet. We adhere to the police’s recommendations, and when the level of terrorism, according to the police, is as high as it is, it is not possible to plan the practicalities at the present time,” Oslo Pride leader Inger Kristin Haugsevje told LGBT paper Blikk.

Power costs could curtail church activities 

Churches in Kongsberg have nearly trebled their electricity budget for the year but still might need to close their doors due to high energy prices, Christian newspaper Vårt Land reports. 

Kongsberg’s ecclesiastical joint council has petitioned the government for energy support for businesses. 

Today in Norway: A roundup of the latest news on Tuesday 

King Harald leaves hospital, the odds of power rationing this winter, a teacher strike when the kids return to school, and other news from Norway on Tuesday. 

Published: 9 August 2022 09:17 CEST
Today in Norway: A roundup of the latest news on Tuesday 

King Harald leaves hospital

Norway’s King Harald was discharged from hospital last night after he was admitted for an infection last week, the Royal Palace said. 

The 85-year-old was said to be in good health after leaving the hospital, where he received antibiotics. 

Harald, whose duties are mostly symbolic, has suffered from a number of health problems recently, including Covid, knee surgery in 2021 and respiratory problems the year before.

The king also underwent surgery in 2003 for bladder cancer, then another operation in 2005 for heart valve problems, a valve which was replaced in another operation in 2020.

Chances of power rationing are lower than at the beginning of summer 

The likelihood of power rationing being brought in before next spring is now lower than it was at the beginning of the summer, Oil and Energy Minister Terje Aasland has said. 

Low reservoir filling levels and a European energy market crisis led to an increased chance of power rationing in Norway. However, this risk has now decreased. 

“The situation now is better than at the start of the summer,” Aasland told business and financial site E24.

Aasland said power producers had followed the government’s request to try and stop reservoirs from being too depleted.

Teachers’ strike to escalate

The Norwegian Education Association has announced an escalation of the teachers’ strike starting when kids return to school. 

“We have made a plan. I cannot reveal where, when and how many people will be affected by a strike. But it is only natural to imagine that an escalation will take place in connection with the start of school,” Steffen Handal, head of the Norwegian Education Association, told public broadcaster NRK.

Teachers decided to strike following the wage negotiation for the public sector in Norway. Teachers felt as if they had gotten the raw end of the deal during the last few collective bargaining agreements. 

While the overall package was accepted by the trade union representing the public sector, teachers decided to strike. 

The employer organisation for the public sector, KS, said that the money teachers want had been “used up”. 

One in three think it is safe to cycle in Oslo

The number of people who believe that Oslo is a safe city to cycle in has increased, but less than a third feel it is safe to cycle. 

This figure had increased massively from 2014 when just nine percent of people said it was safe to use a bike in Oslo. 

It is obviously an improvement, but it was a rather deplorable starting point. Much remains to be done before Oslo is a real cycling city. The goal is that cycling should be experienced as safe for everyone, whether you are eight or eighty years old, says Environment and Transport Councilor Sirin Stav (MDG) in Oslo to Aftenposten.

