ECONOMY

Record high food price rises drive latest inflation figures in Norway 

A sharp rise in food prices in July helped drive inflation in Norway over the last year to levels last seen in the 80s, figures released by Statistics Norway on Wednesday show. 

Published: 10 August 2022 11:27 CEST
Pictured is a supermarket.
Statistics Norway said that it hadn't recorded such high food prices before. Pictured is a supermarket. Photo by Claudio Schwarz on Unsplash

Norway’s consumer price index (CPI), which measures inflation, increased by 6.8 percent between last month and July 2021, the latest figures from Statistics Norway (SSB) show. 

There has not been higher growth in Norway since 1988. Significant increases in the price of food and fuel helped drive the inflation figures. From June to July, the price of food and non-alcoholic beverages rose by 7.6 percent.

“A historically high price increase for food and non-alcoholic beverages in July was clearly the most important reason for the rise in the consumer price index in July. We have never previously measured a similar price increase for food from one month to the next in the CPI,” Espen Kristiansen from Statistics Norway said of the figures. 

The previous largest monthly increase in the price of groceries was in July 1981, when prices rose 5.3 percent. Over the last year, food has increased 10.4 percent. 

Part of the explanation for the high increase in food last month was July is one of the two times a year when supermarkets have the opportunity to raise prices across the board following negotiations with suppliers. The other month supermarkets can make wholesale changes to their prices in February. 

Fuel also saw a huge rise of 47.4 percent over the last 12 months, although the cost of petrol fell by 4.1 percent over the last month. The cost of goods and services has also contributed to the CPI rising 6.8 percent during the previous 12 months. 

In a recent analysis, Consumption Research Norway (SIFO) at Oslo Metropolitan University concluded that one in three homes in Norway have worse finances now than they did in January this year.

READ MORE: ‘One in three’ Norwegian homes worse off than at start of 2022

MONEY

‘One in three’ Norwegian homes worse off than at start of 2022

The proportion of households in Norway that are struggling to make ends meet is increasing, according to new analysis.

Published: 30 July 2022 12:05 CEST
'One in three' Norwegian homes worse off than at start of 2022

In a new report, analysis institute Consumption Research Norway (SIFO) at Oslo Metropolitan University concludes that one in three homes in Norway have worse finances now than they did in January this year.

The ability to pay bills, interests and loan repayments are meanwhile cited as a problem for one in four of all households.

“We are in an expensive time, which has been building up since August last year and got stronger during the winter. We are now talking about higher prices for energy, fuel, food and higher interest,” researcher Christian Poppe told broadcaster NRK.

“The sum of this has impacts unequally and some people are hit extra hard,” he said.

Two thirds of people who spoke to researchers for the report said that they had been forced to rein in spending due to higher living costs.

Cutbacks reported include reduced use of electricity, less car use and less social activity.

21 percent said that they had reduced their food budget to make ends meet, a number that increases to 60 percent amongst those who said they had been hardest-hit.

“There are isolated warning signs in this report and the proportion of people saying they have to save on their food budget is high,” Poppe told NRK.

“There is a limit to how little you can spend on food and in some cases people already don’t have enough money for food,” he said.

Researchers spoke to a representative selection of Norway’s 2.1 million households to produce the report, which shows a significant increase in economic stress at homes compared to a similar study from July 2021.

66 percent said they are finding it difficult to pay energy bills, with those in the south of Norway more severely affected than those in the north.

Energy prices in southern Norway have been up to 131 times higher than those in the south in recent weeks, according to Nordpool figures.

The consumer price index, a measure of the cost to households of everyday goods, has increased by 6.3 percent since last summer, NRK writes.

