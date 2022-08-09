Read news from:
TODAY IN NORWAY

Today in Norway: A roundup of the latest news on Tuesday 

King Harald leaves hospital, the odds of power rationing this winter, a teacher strike when the kids return to school, and other news from Norway on Tuesday. 

Published: 9 August 2022 09:17 CEST
Pictured is a file photo of Norway's King Harald.
Find out what's going on in Norway on Tuesday with The Local's roundup of Norwegian news in English. Pictured: King Harald of Norway arrives at Notre-Dame Cathedral in Luxembourg City, Grand Duchy of Luxembourg. Photo by John Thys / Belga / AFP.

King Harald leaves hospital

Norway’s King Harald was discharged from hospital last night after he was admitted for an infection last week, the Royal Palace said. 

The 85-year-old was said to be in good health after leaving the hospital, where he received antibiotics. 

Harald, whose duties are mostly symbolic, has suffered from a number of health problems recently, including Covid, knee surgery in 2021 and respiratory problems the year before.

The king also underwent surgery in 2003 for bladder cancer, then another operation in 2005 for heart valve problems, a valve which was replaced in another operation in 2020.

Chances of power rationing are lower than at the beginning of summer 

The likelihood of power rationing being brought in before next spring is now lower than it was at the beginning of the summer, Oil and Energy Minister Terje Aasland has said. 

Low reservoir filling levels and a European energy market crisis led to an increased chance of power rationing in Norway. However, this risk has now decreased. 

“The situation now is better than at the start of the summer,” Aasland told business and financial site E24.

Aasland said power producers had followed the government’s request to try and stop reservoirs from being too depleted.

Teachers’ strike to escalate

The Norwegian Education Association has announced an escalation of the teachers’ strike starting when kids return to school. 

“We have made a plan. I cannot reveal where, when and how many people will be affected by a strike. But it is only natural to imagine that an escalation will take place in connection with the start of school,” Steffen Handal, head of the Norwegian Education Association, told public broadcaster NRK.

Teachers decided to strike following the wage negotiation for the public sector in Norway. Teachers felt as if they had gotten the raw end of the deal during the last few collective bargaining agreements. 

While the overall package was accepted by the trade union representing the public sector, teachers decided to strike. 

The employer organisation for the public sector, KS, said that the money teachers want had been “used up”. 

One in three think it is safe to cycle in Oslo

The number of people who believe that Oslo is a safe city to cycle in has increased, but less than a third feel it is safe to cycle. 

This figure had increased massively from 2014 when just nine percent of people said it was safe to use a bike in Oslo. 

It is obviously an improvement, but it was a rather deplorable starting point. Much remains to be done before Oslo is a real cycling city. The goal is that cycling should be experienced as safe for everyone, whether you are eight or eighty years old, says Environment and Transport Councilor Sirin Stav (MDG) in Oslo to Aftenposten.

The latest on the electricity crisis and why dangerous weather alerts don't always reach the right people, plus other news from Norway on Monday. 

PM to meet parliamentary leaders 

Norwegian Prime Minister, Jonas Gahr Støre, will meet with the leaders of the other political parties in his office today to brief them on the electricity situation and explain how the government intends to deal with it. 

Pressure has been mounting on the PM for weeks due to record energy prices throughout the summer. 

Yesterday the PM announced the electricity subsidy scheme would be strengthened a month earlier so that 90 percent of the bill, which costs more than 70 øre per kWh, will be subsidised by the government. 

Tourists very rarely receive weather warnings 

Norway is a hotbed for tourists, with many coming in their droves to experience its stunning scenery. 

However, in the event of dangerous weather conditions, visitors are very rarely notified, public broadcaster NRK reports. 

“It is largely based on people having to follow along (with the situation) themselves,” the emergency manager at Vestland County, Håvard Stensvand, told the broadcaster. 

In the event of a yellow danger warning, there is a limit to how much local authorities can notify people by sending out text message alerts. 

“With the current arrangements, our experiences so far indicate that it is unfortunately not possible to reach everyone with this type of information,” Johan Marius Ly at the Directorate for Social Security and Preparedness (DSB) said. 

As a result, a new system will be put in place. 

Government pledges to increase electricity support sooner and mulls export restrictions.

Increased electricity support will take effect from September rather than October, meaning the government will pay 90 percent of consumers’ bills where they paid more than 70 øre per kWh for energy a month earlier. 

The government has also said it will limit foreign exports when the reservoirs are low to avoid other measures such as rationing. 

On Monday, the government will also decide whether to reconvene parliament early to address the situation. 

Freya the walrus on the move

On Sunday, a walrus that has captured worldwide attention after being spotted in several locations in Oslo this summer was on the move once again. 

The 600-kilogram walrus named Freya by locals was spotted at Vollen Marina in Asker pursuing a duck. 

Both professionals in the Directorate of Fisheries and the police have several times asked people to keep a good distance from the animal to avoid dangerous situations and stress for the animal.

