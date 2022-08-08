Today in Norway: A roundup of the latest news on Monday 

PM to meet parliamentary leaders

Norwegian Prime Minister, Jonas Gahr Støre, will meet with the leaders of the other political parties in his office today to brief them on the electricity situation and explain how the government intends to deal with it.

Pressure has been mounting on the PM for weeks due to record energy prices throughout the summer.

Yesterday the PM announced the electricity subsidy scheme would be strengthened a month earlier so that 90 percent of the bill, which costs more than 70 øre per kWh, will be subsidised by the government.

Tourists very rarely receive weather warnings

Norway is a hotbed for tourists, with many coming in their droves to experience its stunning scenery.

However, in the event of dangerous weather conditions, visitors are very rarely notified, public broadcaster NRK reports.

“It is largely based on people having to follow along (with the situation) themselves,” the emergency manager at Vestland County, Håvard Stensvand, told the broadcaster.

In the event of a yellow danger warning, there is a limit to how much local authorities can notify people by sending out text message alerts.

“With the current arrangements, our experiences so far indicate that it is unfortunately not possible to reach everyone with this type of information,” Johan Marius Ly at the Directorate for Social Security and Preparedness (DSB) said.

As a result, a new system will be put in place.

Government pledges to increase electricity support sooner and mulls export restrictions.

Increased electricity support will take effect from September rather than October, meaning the government will pay 90 percent of consumers’ bills where they paid more than 70 øre per kWh for energy a month earlier.

The government has also said it will limit foreign exports when the reservoirs are low to avoid other measures such as rationing.

On Monday, the government will also decide whether to reconvene parliament early to address the situation.

Freya the walrus on the move

On Sunday, a walrus that has captured worldwide attention after being spotted in several locations in Oslo this summer was on the move once again.

The 600-kilogram walrus named Freya by locals was spotted at Vollen Marina in Asker pursuing a duck.

Both professionals in the Directorate of Fisheries and the police have several times asked people to keep a good distance from the animal to avoid dangerous situations and stress for the animal.