Norway to revamp alert system to ensure tourists are aware of dangerous weather

Not enough tourists are notified of potentially treacherous conditions or dangerous weather, and a new system is being worked on, the Directorate for Social Security and Preparedness has said. 

Published: 8 August 2022 10:57 CEST
Pictured are hikers on Galdhøpiggen, Scandinavia's tallest mountain.
Tourists in Norway aren't always warned about dangerous weather. Pictured are hikers on Galdhøpiggen, Scandinavia's tallest mountain. Photo by Rachel Ellis on Unsplash

A lot of dangerous weather warnings fail to reach the tourists who come to Norway in their droves for activity holidays or to take in the stunning scenery, according to the Directorate for Social Security and Preparedness (DSB). 

The Norwegian Meteorological Institute uses three colours for its weather warnings. The first is yellow, which means challenging weather. Then there is orange, meaning a serious situation. And finally, there is the red warning, which warns of extreme weather. 

However, in the event of a yellow warning, there is a limit to how municipalities can contact people in the area. 

“It is largely based on people having to follow along (with the situation) themselves,” the emergency manager at Vestland County, Håvard Stensvand, told public broadcaster NRK.

This means it is up to tourists and visitors to keep themselves informed of adverse weather situations, as they may only be forewarned of the most extreme conditions. 

“With the current arrangements, our experience so far indicates that it is unfortunately not possible to reach everyone with this type of information,” the acting director of the DSB told NRK. 

By the end of the year, the directorate hopes to implement a new system using different technology that will send all phones connected to the nearby mobile network a message warning of the weather. 

Some local authorities had raised concerns that the current system meant that alerts were only sent to the phone registered to residents in the area

The new system should then ensure those visiting the area will also be warned about potentially dangerous conditions. 

Where to check for weather warnings

The most popular service for checking the weather in Norway is “Yr” The service is run by the Meteorological Institute and NRK. 

You can either head to the website or download the app on IOS or Android to use the service. 

You will receive warnings of adverse weather conditions there. On the website, you can check specifically to see whether there are any weather warnings across Norway. You can also get an overview of weather warnings and report any adverse conditions yourself on varsom.no

If you are in area with a lot of tourism, it is worth also checking with the local tourist office, due to their specialised knowledge of the local area. 

WEATHER

EXPLAINED: What you need to know about Norway’s weather warning system

The weather in Norway can change rapidly and bring adverse conditions with it. Here’s what you need to know about weather alerts and what they mean. 

Published: 8 August 2022 13:16 CEST
EXPLAINED: What you need to know about Norway’s weather warning system

The Norwegian Meteorological Institute (MET) uses three colours for its weather warnings. The first is yellow, which means challenging weather. 

When a yellow weather warning is in place, you will need to “be aware of” the conditions, and it can create challenging scenarios. Overall, the consequences of yellow weather incidents are expected to be relatively small. 

Those in the area are expected to be able to go about their business, but there may be local power outages, traffic delays, and wind which makes travelling in the mountains dangerous. 

Yellow warnings are also issued in instances where MET “expects greater consequences for far more people, but are unsure whether the weather will actually occur.”

For this reason, the Norwegian Meteorological Institute says that people should monitor the situation when a yellow warning is in place. 

Orange alerts are for when serious weather situations may occur, and the public is advised to “be prepared”. 

These weather warnings are issued when the institute expects extensive consequences, which could endanger lives and valuables may be lost. When an orange warning is in place, roads will be closed, planes will be grounded, and people will need to assess whether it is safe to carry out activities or not. 

Like yellow warnings, an orange weather warning can be issued when even more extreme weather is expected, but it isn’t 100 percent certain it may arrive. 

When extreme weather scenarios are expected, a red weather warning is issued. When a red weather warning is issued, the public is advised to secure their valuables. During red weather, it is “very likely there will be widespread damage, travel and power disruption and even risk to life,” according to Norwegian forecasting site Yr.

Avalanches  

The system for determining the risk of avalanches is slightly different. Norway follows the international standard for avalanches, meaning there are five danger levels, ranging from low avalanche danger to very high. 

These are colour coded from green to red. Yr, a joint service run by public broadcaster NRK and MET. Yr only displays orange and red avalanche warnings (danger level three to five). 

Where to check forecasts? 

The most popular service for checking the weather in Norway is “Yr” The service is run by the Meteorological Institute and NRK. 

You can either head to the website or download the app on IOS or Android to use the service. 

You will receive warnings of adverse weather conditions there. On the website, you can check specifically to see whether there are any weather warnings across Norway.

On varsom, you can find information on floods, landslides and avalanches. 

If you have an activity planned with a guide, such as off-piste skiing or hiking, you should also speak to them about conditions. The same applies to local tourist offices due to their local knowledge and expertise. 

