Austria
Today in Norway: A roundup of the latest news on Friday 

King Harald in hospital for observation, pilots to decide whether to accept the SAS agreement, the government promises more electricity support, plus other news from Norway on Friday. 

Published: 5 August 2022 09:33 CEST
Pictured is a mountain range in Norway.
Find out what's going on in Norway on Friday with The Local's short roundup of important news. Pictured is a mountain range in Norway. Photo by Felix Rottmann on Unsplash

King Harald in hospital for observation 

Norway’s king, King Harald, has been admitted to Oslo University Hospital for observation with a fever, the Royal Palace announced Thursday. 

The palace described the king’s condition as stable. 

Last week, King Harald participated in the sailing World Cup, where his team finished 10th. His next engagement is a meeting with the cabinet at the castle on August 12th. 

Last year, the 85-year-old had an operation on a damaged knee tendon and had previously had bladder cancer. 

Pilots to decide whether to accept SAS offer

The pilot associations in Norway, Sweden and Denmark have opened the vote on the collective bargaining deal offered by airline SAS today. 

The deadline to submit votes is midnight, and the result will be announced tomorrow. Pilots could strike again if the deal isn’t given the green light. In July, pilots were on strike for 15 days.

The government promises more electricity support

Norway’s government will increase and strengthen the electricity subsidy support scheme, Oil and Energy Minister Terje Aasland has said. 

“We have worked intensively for a long period. People need to know that we are dealing with this. They must be confident that they have electricity and that they can afford to pay the bills,” Aasland told Norwegian newswire NTB. 

When the measures are announced isn’t currently known, but Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre has said that the government will present its plans in August. 

Aasland said that the government has three main objectives when it comes to electricity support. First up was to maintain the security of the energy supply, improve the support scheme for households, and introduce support for businesses. 

Strong decline in sea ice in Norway 

Since May, there has been a substantial decline in sea ice around Svalbard and ice coverage is 62,000 square kilometres below normal. 

This is the equivalent of the land area of Svalbard, or Møre og Romsdal, Vestland and Rogaland combined.

Researcher Signe Aaboe at the Meteorological Institute said the decline is probably due to this summer’s heat, with climate change as a contributing factor, public broadcaster NRK reports. 

The lack of ice coverage is particularly bad news for polar bears, which depend on ice-covered seas to survive. Over the last few decades, the amount of Sea Ice in the Arctic has gradually decreased due to global warming. 

Today in Norway: A roundup of the latest news on Thursday 

Expert cautions against electricity support for businesses, Sweden profiting from affordable energy in north Norway, a surprising item commonly dumped in the Oslofjord, plus other news from Norway on Thursday. 

Published: 4 August 2022 09:14 CEST
Sweden profiting from cheap Norwegian energy

Sweden is profiting from a large disparity in energy prices in Norway by buying electricity from northern regions and then exporting it back to southern Norway, where prices have hit record levels this summer, public broadcaster NRK reports. 

“People scream about exports from the south, but it is actually the northern Norwegian power that has been exported,” Tor Reier Lilleholt, energy analysis manager at Volue Insight, told NRK. 

“It is often the case that power is exported from northern Norway to northern Sweden and imported from southern Sweden to southern Norway, and lately, it has at least been like that,” Ann Myhrer Østenby from the Norwegian Directorate of Water Resources and Energy told NRK. 

From January to July, 4.51 Terawatt-hours (TWh), or 4.5 trillion watts, were sent from Norway to Sweden, while Sweden exported 3.67 TWh to Norway. 

Norway cannot send electricity, which is much cheaper in the north, to the south because the country lacks the capacity and infrastructure to send large amounts to where the prices are typically higher.

More than 100 electric scooters dumped in the Oslofjord

Fjord Cleanup, which aims to limit pollution and littering in the Oslofjord, has said that they have already recovered ten tonnes of rubbish this year, local paper Avisa Oslo writes. 

Among the waste, they have recovered 108 electric scooters dumped in the fjord. 

Fjord Cleanup is a volunteer group that gathers once a week to dive for rubbish in the Oslo Fjord, something they have been doing for six years. 

Expert warns against electricity measures for businesses

Small and medium-sized businesses may soon be able to claim support to help cope with high electricity prices, but one expert has warned that this can have an adverse effect, NRK reports.

“The only way to get through this is to reduce consumption among businesses and consumers. Then the prices have to go up,” Niels-Henrik von der Fehr, an economics professor at the University of Oslo, told NRK. 

The professor explained that more economic support to deal with rising bills could lead to electricity rationing this winter. 

“This means that electricity consumption will be greater than it would otherwise be if you had to pay the full price. In the worst case, it could mean that there will be rationing for the winter because we don’t save as much as we should when there is a shortage of electricity,” he said. 

Oslo ranked bottom for public toilets

Oslo has finished bottom in a survey carried out by the newspaper Aftenposten which ranked the availability of public toilets in north European capitals. 

Measured per square kilometre, Oslo has a coverage of 0.17 toilets. The figure for Copenhagen is 1.7. Helsinki, Stockholm and Berlin also come out better than Oslo

