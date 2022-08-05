For members
TODAY IN NORWAY
Today in Norway: A roundup of the latest news on Friday
King Harald in hospital for observation, pilots to decide whether to accept the SAS agreement, the government promises more electricity support, plus other news from Norway on Friday.
Published: 5 August 2022 09:33 CEST
Find out what's going on in Norway on Friday with The Local's short roundup of important news. Pictured is a mountain range in Norway. Photo by Felix Rottmann on Unsplash
Url copied to clipboard!
Member comments