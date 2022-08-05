For members
TRAVEL NEWS
EU delays passport scan system and €7 travel fee until 2023
Two major changes that were due to come into force in 2022 for travellers entering the EU - an enhanced passport scanning system and the introduction of a €7 visa for tourists - have been delayed for a year.
Published: 5 August 2022 11:29 CEST
Changes are coming at the EU's external borders. Photo by Geoffroy VAN DER HASSELT / AFP
For members
TOURISM
Are Norway’s top attractions at risk of over-tourism?
Norway's tourism industry is showing signs of recovery following the pandemic. However, as international visitors return to tourist hotspots, the country is again debating the pros and cons of mass tourism.
Published: 29 July 2022 11:28 CEST
Updated: 4 August 2022 12:17 CEST
Updated: 4 August 2022 12:17 CEST
Url copied to clipboard!
Member comments