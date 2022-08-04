For members
Today in Norway: A roundup of the latest news on Thursday
Expert cautions against electricity support for businesses, Sweden profiting from affordable energy in north Norway, a surprising item commonly dumped in the Oslofjord, plus other news from Norway on Thursday.
Published: 4 August 2022 09:14 CEST
Find out what's going on in Norway on Thursday with The Local's short roundup of important news. Pictured is the Oslofjord. Photo by Franz Wender on Unsplash
