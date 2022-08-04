Read news from:
Today in Norway: A roundup of the latest news on Thursday 

Expert cautions against electricity support for businesses, Sweden profiting from affordable energy in north Norway, a surprising item commonly dumped in the Oslofjord, plus other news from Norway on Thursday. 

Published: 4 August 2022 09:14 CEST
Pictured is the Oslofjord
Find out what's going on in Norway on Thursday with The Local's short roundup of important news. Pictured is the Oslofjord. Photo by Franz Wender on Unsplash

Sweden profiting from cheap Norwegian energy

Sweden is profiting from a large disparity in energy prices in Norway by buying electricity from northern regions and then exporting it back to southern Norway, where prices have hit record levels this summer, public broadcaster NRK reports. 

“People scream about exports from the south, but it is actually the northern Norwegian power that has been exported,” Tor Reier Lilleholt, energy analysis manager at Volue Insight, told NRK. 

“It is often the case that power is exported from northern Norway to northern Sweden and imported from southern Sweden to southern Norway, and lately, it has at least been like that,” Ann Myhrer Østenby from the Norwegian Directorate of Water Resources and Energy told NRK. 

From January to July, 4.51 Terawatt-hours (TWh), or 4.5 trillion watts, were sent from Norway to Sweden, while Sweden exported 3.67 TWh to Norway. 

Norway cannot send electricity, which is much cheaper in the north, to the south because the country lacks the capacity and infrastructure to send large amounts to where the prices are typically higher.

More than 100 electric scooters dumped in the Oslofjord

Fjord Cleanup, which aims to limit pollution and littering in the Oslofjord, has said that they have already recovered ten tonnes of rubbish this year, local paper Avisa Oslo writes. 

Among the waste, they have recovered 108 electric scooters dumped in the fjord. 

Fjord Cleanup is a volunteer group that gathers once a week to dive for rubbish in the Oslo Fjord, something they have been doing for six years. 

Expert warns against electricity measures for businesses

Small and medium-sized businesses may soon be able to claim support to help cope with high electricity prices, but one expert has warned that this can have an adverse effect, NRK reports.

“The only way to get through this is to reduce consumption among businesses and consumers. Then the prices have to go up,” Niels-Henrik von der Fehr, an economics professor at the University of Oslo, told NRK. 

The professor explained that more economic support to deal with rising bills could lead to electricity rationing this winter. 

“This means that electricity consumption will be greater than it would otherwise be if you had to pay the full price. In the worst case, it could mean that there will be rationing for the winter because we don’t save as much as we should when there is a shortage of electricity,” he said. 

Oslo ranked bottom for public toilets

Oslo has finished bottom in a survey carried out by the newspaper Aftenposten which ranked the availability of public toilets in north European capitals. 

Measured per square kilometre, Oslo has a coverage of 0.17 toilets. The figure for Copenhagen is 1.7. Helsinki, Stockholm and Berlin also come out better than Oslo

Today in Norway: A roundup of the latest news on Wednesday 

Climate change presents a challenge for Norway's mountains, the PM under pressure due to high energy prices and a date set for a possible SAS strike, plus other news on Wednesday. 

Published: 3 August 2022 08:32 CEST
Today in Norway: A roundup of the latest news on Wednesday 

Prime Minister under energy price pressure

Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre is under increasing pressure related to sky-rocketing energy prices.

On Tuesday evening, he met with Labour mayors to discuss high energy prices. Oil and Energy Minister Terje Aasland also attended talks. 

Talks came after the Labour mayors in Kristiansand and Stavanger criticised the PM and demanded new measures to deal with rising electricity prices

Next Monday, the Storting’s presidency will meet to decide whether Norway’s parliament should be urgently recalled to tackle energy prices. 

The Norwegian Confederation of Trade Unions (LO), the PM’s biggest ally outside of the government, have also said that high prices need to be addressed. 

The government has had a subsidy scheme in place since last year that covers 90 percent of the portion of the energy bill where the electricity price was above 70 øre per kWh. The subsidy scheme has been raised from 55 percent and 80 percent of the bill following pressure. 

The PM has ruled out introducing a maximum price, however, a measure which the Conservative Party has also warned against

READ ALSO: Norway’s Prime Minister warns that high energy prices could continue for years

Climate change is creating challenges for hiking Norway’s mountains

Unpredictable weather and a changing climate are making it difficult to keep Norway’s mountains fit for hiking, the Norwegian Trekking Association (DNT) has said. 

“In several places, we see that the need for repairing bridges in the mountains, clearing wet paths, overgrowth and moving avalanche-prone routes is increasing,” Trygve Sunde Kolderup, head of nature management and sustainability, told agricultural paper Nationen

Kolderup said the development and maintenance of paths, hiking routes and trekking destinations was currently very rarely geared toward being climate adaptable. 

“We must quickly change that. Climate adaptation must become as important for outdoor life’s infrastructure as it is for urban development, transport and major development projects,” he said. 

Date set for possible SAS strike resumption

If SAS pilots vote down an agreement which ended a 15-day strike last month, more strike action could begin from August 11th, according to the consumer news site Din Side

The proposed collective bargaining agreement is out for a preliminary vote with a deadline of August 5th. The result of the vote will be announced on August 6th. 

PM to attend Norway Cup

Jonas Gahr Støre will attend the Norway Cup today and play in a celebrity charity match at midday. 

Aside from taking to the pitch, the PM will also meet a youth football team from Ukraine. The Norway Cup is one of the biggest youth football tournaments in the world. This year’s event is the first time the tournament has been held since 2019. 

