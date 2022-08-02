Read news from:
TRANSPORT

Why the cost of toll roads in Norway’s major cities could increase

The cost of using roads in Norway's biggest cities could increase due to the governemnt changing the rules for the funding it gives local authorities to spend on transport and tolls.

Published: 2 August 2022 15:05 CEST
Pictured is a car and a tractor on Storgata in Oslo.
The cost of toll roads in Norway could go up due to a governemnt change. Pictured is a car and a tractor on Storgata in Oslo.

Norway’s government has changed an agreement on local transport funding introduced under the previous administration, public broadcaster NRK reports.   

As a result, money earmarked for reducing tolls or freezing prices in Oslo, Bergen, Stavanger, and Trondheim can now be spent elsewhere. 

The government has changed the existing agreement on transport funding, which was introduced due to toll roads being a heated topic during the 2019 municipal election, to allow local authorities to increase the cost of using roads to fund other transport improvements. 

“The change means that local authorities will have greater freedom to adjust toll rates. But it must be assessed in each individual case whether local changes to the toll system will require a new submission to the Storting,” the Ministry of Transport and Communications told NRK. 

Essentially the change means that the central government contribution to urban growth planning in cities used for keeping toll road prices down has been axed. 

This means that Norway’s big cities will have around 3.7 billion collectively over the next seven years that had been allocated to reduce tolls that can now be spent on other transport projects. 

However, local councils will have to agree on how the money should be spent and whether they want to increase tolls or not. 

“If local governing authorities want to change the use of the grant funds, it must be dealt with locally politically,” the Ministry of Transport and Communications said. 

Toll prices could go up from next year if local authorities choose to raise prices, according to the ministry. Newspaper Bergens Tidende reported in June that toll rates in Bergen would return to 2020 levels. In Oslo, local politicians have signalled that they are unwilling to decrease the cost of using toll roads. 

TRANSPORT

Norway to tighten the rules for being caught on public transport without a ticket

The Norwegian government has proposed giving more powers to ticket inspectors so fewer people avoid punishment for dodging fares, the Ministry of Transport announced. 

Published: 22 July 2022 12:23 CEST
Figures from transport companies have indicated that more and more people are dodging fines due to a loophole that lets them leave busses, trams and trains before a penalty notice is issued. 

The reason for this is that only employees of the transport company have the powers to keep those without a ticket aboard when issuing a fine. Typically ticket inspectors are contracted in from another firm, meaning that people can leave when caught without a ticket. 

“Therefore, it is natural to have a proposal for a change in the law. We can’t get away from the fact that taking public transport costs money, and everyone has to pay for themselves. In any case, it is mostly only hired security guards who carry out ticket checks today. The transport companies are dependent on them,” Transport Minister, Jon-Ivar Nygård, said in a press release

The right to detain passengers without a ticket was introduced in 2003, but a 2020 ruling from the Supreme Court outlined that ticket inspectors from other firms don’t have the right to keep those without a ticker aboard. 

Nygård added that it would be important that inspectors have the proper training and guidelines when exercising the right to keep passengers on board. 

“At the same time, I must emphasise that security guards have strict requirements for control and compulsory education. They are well equipped for such jobs,” he said. 

There is a deadline of October 21st in place for the consultation process before the law is put to the vote in parliament. 

