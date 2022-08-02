Today in Norway: A roundup of the latest news on Tuesday 

Fewer rental homes on the market despite record demand

Rising demand for rental properties has been met with a drop in the number of homes available on the market compared to last year, financial newspaper Finansavisen reports.

“It is a demanding time for those who are entering the rental market right now. There are simply too few homes on the market,” marketplace director at Finn Eiendom, Jørgen Hellestveit, told the paper.

There were 40 percent fewer rental properties in Oslo at the end of June than the year before. In addition, there were 45 percent fewer properties to rent nationwide, with the number of ads also dropping significantly.

Due to the lack of options, homes spend far less time on the market than last year. Between May and July, a home spent between eight and 11 days on the market on average.

READ ALSO: Eight things to know when renting an apartment in Norway

New car sales down

The number of new cars sold is down around 20 percent compared to last year, but electric car sales remain strong.

“Even though car sales are down sharply from last year, the electric car market is still red-hot. The waiting lists are long, and the electric car is quickly catching up with the petrol car as the second most sold used car after the diesel car,” Thor Egil Braadland from the Norwegian Automobile Federation said in a press release.

Torrential rain expected in parts of the country

Heavy rain is expected in parts of Finnmark, Rogaland and Adger on Tuesday afternoon and evening, and a yellow danger warning has been issued.

“Locally heavy rain showers of over 15 mm in one hour are expected in the fjord areas of Finnmark and on the Finnmarksvidda,” the Meteorological Institute wrote on Twitter.

Nytt farevarsel er ute⚠️Tirsdag ettermiddag og kveld ventes lokalt kraftige regnbyger med over 15 mm på 1 time i fjordstrøkene i Finnmark og på Finnmarksvidda🌦️Nedbørens plassering er usikker, men områdene med høyest sannsynlighet for kraftige regnbyger er nord på Finnmarksvidda. pic.twitter.com/NLQPh4zsvO — Meteorologene (@Meteorologene) August 1, 2022

In parts of Adger and Rogaland, there could be up to 50 millimetres of rain in six hours. Meteorologists have warned that stormwater could build up during the evening.

Up to 14,000 in student housing queue

Around 14,00 students are on a waiting list for student accommodation, according to a survey from Student Associations.

This is less than before the pandemic, when there were more than 17,000 students waiting in the housing queue.

Oslo is where the waiting list is the longest, with around 6,431 waiting for student housing.