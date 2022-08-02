Read news from:
TODAY IN NORWAY

Today in Norway: A roundup of the latest news on Tuesday 

A lack of rental homes on the market, torrential rain expected in parts of the country, thousands of students stuck in the housing queue, and other news from Norway on Tuesday.

Published: 2 August 2022 09:07 CEST
Pictured is stock photo of Oslo Opera House.
Find out what's going on in Norway on Tuesday with The Local's short roundup of Norwegian news in English. Pictured is stock photo of Oslo Opera House. Photo by Nan Wisanmongkol on Unsplash

Fewer rental homes on the market despite record demand 

Rising demand for rental properties has been met with a drop in the number of homes available on the market compared to last year, financial newspaper Finansavisen reports. 

“It is a demanding time for those who are entering the rental market right now. There are simply too few homes on the market,” marketplace director at Finn Eiendom, Jørgen Hellestveit, told the paper. 

There were 40 percent fewer rental properties in Oslo at the end of June than the year before. In addition, there were 45 percent fewer properties to rent nationwide, with the number of ads also dropping significantly. 

Due to the lack of options, homes spend far less time on the market than last year. Between May and July, a home spent between eight and 11 days on the market on average. 

READ ALSO: Eight things to know when renting an apartment in Norway

New car sales down 

The number of new cars sold is down around 20 percent compared to last year, but electric car sales remain strong. 

“Even though car sales are down sharply from last year, the electric car market is still red-hot. The waiting lists are long, and the electric car is quickly catching up with the petrol car as the second most sold used car after the diesel car,” Thor Egil Braadland from the Norwegian Automobile Federation said in a press release. 

Torrential rain expected in parts of the country

Heavy rain is expected in parts of Finnmark, Rogaland and Adger on Tuesday afternoon and evening, and a yellow danger warning has been issued. 

“Locally heavy rain showers of over 15 mm in one hour are expected in the fjord areas of Finnmark and on the Finnmarksvidda,” the Meteorological Institute wrote on Twitter. 

In parts of Adger and Rogaland, there could be up to 50 millimetres of rain in six hours. Meteorologists have warned that stormwater could build up during the evening. 

Up to 14,000 in student housing queue

Around 14,00 students are on a waiting list for student accommodation, according to a survey from Student Associations. 

This is less than before the pandemic, when there were more than 17,000 students waiting in the housing queue. 

Oslo is where the waiting list is the longest, with around 6,431 waiting for student housing. 

TODAY IN NORWAY

Electricity prices could remain high for years, fewer Norwegians head to Sweden for cheap groceries, more financial support for parents, plus other news from Norway on Monday. 

Published: 1 August 2022 09:04 CEST
Today in Norway: A roundup of the latest news on Monday

Prime Minister: High electricity prices could continue for years

Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre has warned that high energy prices are unlikely to end anytime soon. 

“We know that we are entering a year where a lot will be required of us,” he told Norwegian newswire NTB. 

His comments come after record electricity prices in southern Norway throughout the summer, the period in which low prices are typically expected. 

“We have our own hydropower, which we must use in the very best way. But we have Europe in an energy crisis as a result of the war in Ukraine, gas not being supplied, and nuclear power being shut down. Although coal-fired power is now being started, coal is also on its way out of the mix. And there has been little wind.” Støre said. 

“So, I think we have to worry about the fact that this is not over any time soon. It can take one, two or three years,” he warned. 

Fewer Norwegians shopping in Sweden 

Far fewer Norwegians are choosing to head to Sweden on shopping trips than before the pandemic, with the number of day trips down more than a quarter compared to 2019, data from bank DNB have revealed. 

The figures, reported by Oslo newspaper Avisa Oslo, include the number of those who use their card on a day trip. Those who used their card for more than one day in a row in Sweden were not included. 

Ine Oftedahl, director of data at DNB, said that cross-border shopping in Sweden had a slower start than the bank expected after borders reopened and restrictions in both countries were lifted. 

“After the reopening, we thought that trade would quickly bounce back to 2019 levels, but it has taken a while. If we look at April, May and June 2022, the number of day trips has been 28 per cent below what we saw in 2019,” she said. 

New financial support for glasses

A new support scheme for kids needing glasses will be brought in today. The new scheme gives children who were excluded from support during a rejig in 2020 (glasses for the prevention or treatment of amblyopia) a right to spectacle support. 

The scheme will cover around 140,000 new children, in addition to those already covered by existing schemes. 

Free afterschool clubs for first graders

All first graders in Norway will receive up to 12 hours per week of free afterschool activities. At the same time, 60 municipalities will provide free full-time afterschool places for first graders who come from low-income backgrounds.

