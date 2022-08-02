For members
Today in Norway: A roundup of the latest news on Tuesday
A lack of rental homes on the market, torrential rain expected in parts of the country, thousands of students stuck in the housing queue, and other news from Norway on Tuesday.
Published: 2 August 2022 09:07 CEST
Find out what's going on in Norway on Tuesday with The Local's short roundup of Norwegian news in English. Pictured is stock photo of Oslo Opera House. Photo by Nan Wisanmongkol on Unsplash
